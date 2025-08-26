Featured
Quinn Hughes Trade Could Be a Career-Ending Decision for GM
A potential trade sending Quinn Hughes from Vancouver to New Jersey could make—or break—the careers of the GMs involved.
Trade speculation around Vancouver Canucks star defenseman Quinn Hughes heated up again when James Mirtle suggested in a recent mailbag column that he thought it was “unlikely” the Canucks rebounded enough during the 2025-26 season to convince Hughes to stay. While there is no sign that any kind of trade is imminent, the decision, if it ever needs to be made, could be monumental.
The trade could carry severe repercussions, not just for the teams involved but for the general managers themselves. If the trade goes wrong, it could potentially mark the end of an NHL career for either GM Patrik Allvin in Vancouver or President Jim Rutherford, depending on how the deal unfolds.
This Is Not A Situation or Trade Vancouver Can Get Wrong
Hughes, now recognized as one of the league’s elite defensemen, has two years remaining on his contract. That’s plenty of time for the organization to find out if he’s going to stay, and make plans if he isn’t.
While they could be an underdog squad, most analysts believe the Canucks are unlikely to contend with the top teams in the Western Conference in 2025-26. If they aren’t in the mix, a player of Hughes’ caliber has a lot to think about. Mirtle writes, “it feels natural to wonder about your future if this Canucks team isn’t going to break through and win.”
Related: Quinn Hughes to the Devils?: Scribes Hints Trade a Real Possibility
The New Jersey Devils are reportedly in a position to accommodate Hughes’ contract and could make him a centerpiece on their blue line. Rutherford already publicly discussed the idea that Quinn might want to join his brothers Luke and Jack. The hint was that the team might already be thinking about what that eventual trade might look like.
Making a big trade like this carries enormous risk. If Vancouver fails to receive a sufficient return, Allvin or Rutherford could face career-altering scrutiny. A misstep in asset management or a botch in critical contract negotiations could lead to them being run out of town. A successful trade, on the other hand, could turn a bold move into a defining career moment, particularly for Allvin. He has been considered by some to be the puppet in the relationship, with Rutherford (the puppet master pulling the strings).
The Hughes Trade Will Be The Most Important Trade In Modern Franchise History
Vancouver fans remember past high-stakes trades that defined front-office reputations, and a Hughes move would be no different. It was big when the team acquired Roberto Luongo. It was huge when they traded up in the draft to land both of the Sedin twins. However, the loss of Pavel Bure was one some fans have never gotten over.
If the Canucks move Hughes and they don’t get back a game-changing return — arguably forcing the Devils to overpay for a player whose likely already heading there — it would be seen as a loss.
Next: Disrespected? Matthews’ Place Among NHL Centers Sparks Doubt
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers CEO: McDavid’s Extension Feels ‘Unlike’ Draisaitl Deal
Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson says Connor McDavid’s next contract feels different than Leon Draisaitl’s...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Oilers Blockbuster Trade Deadline Hot Take Faces Major Roadblock
An Edmonton Oilers analyst the Oilers could make a splash at the trade deadline...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Trade Watch: Oilers Could Make Bold Move in Goal Before Deadline
With pressure mounting the Edmonton Oilers are exploring bold options in goal — and...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Kraken Keep Jared McCann Off Trade Market Amid Interest from 4 Teams
The Kraken have shut down trade inquiries on Jared McCann for now, but if...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
“He’s Only 26”: Former Oiler with Valid Point on Imminent Skinner Trade
At just 26, the Oilers’ playoff goalie has faced intense scrutiny — and earned...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Insider Praises Rossi’s Deal, Explains McTavish Delay with Ducks
Marco Rossi found common ground with the Wild to secure a bridge deal, while...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
New Timeline: Matthew Tkachuk to Miss Start of Season After Surgery
Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk’s surgery sidelines him until at least January, leaving Florida juggling...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Bedard’s Next Contract Could Be a Shocker— Thanks to Frank Nazar
With Frank Nazar’s new $6.6M deal setting a precedent, Connor Bedard’s next contract for...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Nylander Sets Record Straight on Troubling Marner Trade Rumor
William Nylander dismisses rumors that he and Mitch Marner had friction and that Marner...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 3 days ago
Marco Rossi Signs 3-Year Bridge Deal with Minnesota Wild
Marco Rossi has signed a three-year, $15 million bridge deal with the Minnesota Wild,...