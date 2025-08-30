Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman Injury Update: Good and Bad News for Oilers
Zach Hyman shares his injury update, revealing his wrist is nearly healed but his return for the upcoming season opener remains uncertain.
Zach Hyman sat down with NHL.com and said that things are coming along well in his injury recovery, but it’s too soon to know if he’ll be back for the start of the 2025-26 season. The Edmonton Oilers are waiting on Hyman’s recovery from wrist surgery, and the star forward’s status for the Oct. 8 season opener against the Calgary Flames remains uncertain.
Hyman injured his wrist in the Western Conference Final during a collision with Mason Marchment. He noted that it was tough not being able to help his teammates during the Final against Florida, but that the wrist is “almost healed.” He’s working on the doctor’s timeline, but things appear to be on schedule. That’s the good news. The bad news is that his availability for opening night is still a “day-by-day” situation.
“Will I be ready for the start of the season? I don’t know,” Hyman said at Hockey Canada’s National Teams Orientation Camp. “But I’m on the right track, which is good.”
More good news is that Hyman has been skating and training throughout the summer, wearing a protective brace but performing most on-ice activities. Unlike a knee injury, he said, the wrist issue has allowed him to do almost everything he would otherwise do when it comes to skating and staying in shape.
The bad news is the lingering uncertainty that he’ll be completely up to speed for the start of the season, including his shooting and handling of the puck, since his wrist has been idle all summer. Hyman has one final check-up with his surgeon, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be cleared in time to face the Flames.
Hyman Looking for Bounce Back Season with Oilers
Hyman’s absence was felt deeply during the Oilers’ run to a second straight Stanley Cup Final, where they fell again to the Florida Panthers. Some believe the Oilers were a healthy Hyman away from winning. The forward had 11 points in 15 playoff games and led all skaters with 111 hits, despite missing the final two rounds.
Hyman had a bit of a down season before the playoffs, managing 44 points in 73 games after a career-best 54-goal season in 2023-24. Prior to the announcement that he wasn’t going to make the Four Nations Faceoff team, he was quiet. When he learned he was out, it lit a fire under him. He’s looking to bounce back with a more consistent run in 2025-26. This summer, he’s on the radar for Team Canada at the Olympics.
Next: Social Media Explodes Over Hypothetical Connor McDavid Trade Scenarios
