Senators Sign Tarasenko to One-Year, $5 Million Contract

Vladimir Tarasenko, after declining multiple offers from various clubs worth between $5.5 million and $6 million per season, made a significant move by hiring a new agent when he didn’t secure a deal with his previous one. This decision reignited his search for a contract, and out of the four teams he turned down – the Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, Ottawa Senators, and San Jose Sharks – the Senators have now decided to reconsider him.

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, Tarasenko has inked a one-year contract with the Senators, valued at $5 million. The Ottawa Senators also confirmed the news with a statement, including the fact that his new deal includes a full no-trade clause.

This agreement opens a new chapter in his career and presents an opportunity for the talented player to make an impact in Ottawa’s lineup. “Vladimir’s a natural goal scorer,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a dynamic player who can score from anywhere in the offensive zone, as well as an underrated playmaker who’s made a career out of driving offence for he and his linemates. An established performer in the regular season and in the playoffs, we’re thrilled to add a player of his caliber to our lineup.”

Speculation suggested that the Senators had quietly been monitoring the situation with Tarasenko’s reps and could be a potential landing spot after moving Alex DeBrincat to Detroit. Offering Tarasenko a coveted top-six role, the Senators could provide the perfect fit for the talented forward, even if the fit is only for the one year.

Tarasenko Will Help the Senators

At 31 years old, Tarasenko boasts an impressive NHL career with 675 games played for the Blues and Rangers, amassing 574 points (270 goals, 304 assists) and 185 penalty minutes. He has been honored twice with selections to the NHL’s second all-star team. The skilled forward is a remarkable six-time 30-goal scorer and has been a significant contributor in the playoffs, recording 64 points (44 goals, 20 assists) across 97 post-season contests.

During his time with the St. Louis Blues, Tarasenko’s performance has been exceptional, ranking fifth all-time in franchise history with 262 goals and 553 points achieved over 644 regular-season games. His remarkable accomplishments on the ice demonstrate his significance to the teams he has represented.

