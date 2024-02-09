Maple Leafs and Flames Playing Trade Deadline Poker [Report]

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have a difficult decision to make heading into the trade deadline. Not wanting to trade their first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, GM Brad Treliving may have no choice but to consider it. If the Leafs are going to land the player they want (Chris Tanev), because they don’t have what the reported ask is (a second-rounder and something else), it’s potentially a first, or find a way to add the missing asset. These two teams are still talking, but it’s turned into a game of NHL Trade Deadline poker.

NHL insider Eliotte Friedman notes in his recent 32 Thoughts column that the Leafs don’t want to move that pick. In fact, they might be one of the few teams married to it. Unlike where teams like Vancouver and Winnipeg moved their selections because they valued the player they got more than he picked later in the round, the Leafs aren’t sure.

Friedman writes:

“One exception may be Toronto. If the Maple Leafs trade this year’s first, they will have one pick in the top two rounds of the next three drafts (a first-rounder in 2026). It’s not impossible they decide to move it, but they definitely prefer the opposite and aren’t interested in moving Easton Cowan, Matthew Knies or Fraser Minten (their most asked-about youth).”

He also wonders if the opportunity to move that pick with the Calgary Flames has already passed. He noted, “…the only exception might be if they can land the top target they’re after in Tanev. One case where I do believe they would have done so is if they had acquired both Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov, as they tried before the latter’s move to the Lions Gate Bridge.” He doesn’t believe now that there’s a fit.

Who Folds Poker Hand First: Maple Leafs or Flames?

Calgary is holding firm on getting a first for Tanev if they can from the Maple Leafs. Friedman adds, “It’s poker, but if Toronto really wanted to do that, it would be done already.” Toronto knows Tanev would help them, but it’s still not an easy call. Friedman wonders if there’s a bigger move at play here. He hints that Treliving may make a pitch for both Tanev and Noah Hanifin.

Or, it could be Tanev and another player as “They are looking for another centre, as well,” he says.

