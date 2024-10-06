Swayman’s Happy to Be With Bruins, What Happens Next?

Jeremy Swayman signed a massive eight-year, $66 million contract with the Boston Bruins, carrying an average annual value of $8.25 million through the 2031-32 season. The 25-year-old goaltender, previously a restricted free agent, had come off a one-year, $3.475 million deal awarded by an arbitrator in August 2023. However, as contract talks were ongoing, Swayman did not attend the team’s training camp, which began in mid-September.

Swayman Says His Goal Is to Stay in Boston For His Career

In the video below, you can see and hear Swayman talk about his commitment to the team.

After signing the extension, Swayman expressed his excitement and relief, saying, “I’m just so excited to be a Boston Bruin… The fact that I can do that for eight years and instill myself as a leader and a true member of this city is all I care about right now.”

Bruins president Cam Neely had been optimistic about Swayman staying in Boston, stating earlier in October that he believed Swayman wanted to remain with the team. However, tensions had risen during the negotiation, with Neely publicly mentioning that the Bruins had offered Swayman a deal worth $64 million. This sparked some controversy, as Swayman’s agent quickly refuted that number.

Jeremy Swayman Boston Bruins rumors

Despite the rocky negotiations, Swayman has now secured his future in Boston, and the Bruins can count on him as a cornerstone of their team for years to come.

Now, What Happens?

The question now is: what happens next for Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins? It’s a unique situation in Boston. The deal came together after tensions flared between both sides, with Swayman’s agent calling out the Bruins and Bruins president Neely publicly critiquing his goalie. It seemed like the two parties were at an impasse, but in the end, Swayman secured a solid contract — one of the bigger ones in recent Bruins history.

Boston has a tradition of players signing team-friendly deals to keep the roster competitive under the salary cap. Swayman, however, took a different path, opting for a deal that reflects his value but breaks away from the norm. How this decision will play out in the locker room remains to be seen. Will his teammates, who have traditionally sacrificed for the team’s greater good, hold it against him? Or will they accept that Swayman, like any player, deserves to secure the best contract possible?

The situation highlights the complexity of the NHL’s salary cap system, where money spent in one area means less flexibility in others. As the season progresses, seeing how this dynamic affects the Bruins’ team chemistry and future decisions will be fascinating.

