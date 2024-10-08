Bruins Finalize Roster, Will They Sign Tyler Johnson After PTO?

Despite earlier speculation he would get a deal, the Boston Bruins have not signed two-time Stanley Cup champion Tyler Johnson off of his professional tryout (PTO) contract. Initial reports suggested that the veteran forward, known for his experience and playoff success, might be a candidate for a one-year deal, but nothing came ahead of the NHL’s deadline to finalize an opening night roster.
While things can always change as the season rolls along, no official agreement between the Bruins and Johnson has been reached. This also means he could sign a deal with any other team.
This news comes as a surprise to some, given the Bruins’ recent trend of leveraging PTOs to evaluate potential depth options. Last year, the team brought in Danton Heinen on a tryout basis before eventually signing him to a full-season contract. Many expected Johnson to follow a similar path and provide a steady veteran presence to Boston’s forward group. The feeling was that the Bruins just wanted to get their contract stalemate with goaltender Jeremy Swayman sorted out. They did, but a deal for Johnson still never came.
Will the Bruins and Johnson Still Find a Way To Get a Deal Done?
The Bruins’ decision not to lock down Johnson leaves questions about their current lineup strategy and whether they believe internal options or other free agents could fill the need. With the loss of key scorers in the offseason, Boston’s depth has been a concern, and adding a player like Johnson could have been a low-risk way to address that. His skill set and history of playoff success might have complemented Boston’s top-nine forwards well.
While the door hasn’t been closed on a potential signing for Johnson, the Bruins are seemingly weighing their options after finalizing their roster for the 2024-25 campaign.
How long will it take for Johnson to land a contract?
