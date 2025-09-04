Boston Bruins
Hosts Joke Swayman’s Odd Comments at Bruins Camp a “Bad Sign”
Jeremy Swayman shares his thoughts in an odd way, and his surprising comments have fans talking about the Bruins.
Referring to himself in third person on Thursday, Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman caught attention from fans and media in the Boston area for his comments at camp. Noting that he learned a lot from his down season in 2024-25, the netminder is looking to bounce back, but there are more than a few analysts wondering if this is just the same Swayman that rubs people the wrong way.
Swayman noted in a media scrum: “I’m a completely different human being and that’s a testament to the experiences that I’ve gained in my career to this point. I’m so grateful for that, the ups and downs of it all.” He then added, “Sitting here right now, Jeremy Swayman is in a great spot and I’m excited about that.”
The hosts over at 98.5 The Sports Hub said Swayman should just stop talking. They said, “Gotta love third person.” Another said, “You knew it was coming.” One said this is a “bad sign,” and another said it was just a matter of time before we get the Jeremy Swayman, from Jeremy Swayman reference.
“What a crock, by the way… I’m a completely different person, but still talks in the third person and is still talking in some sort of spiritual and philosophical gobbledygook.”
Just Stop the Puck, Say Bruins Fans
It’s probably not a bad thing that Swayman is looking to throw out last season, taking the best lessons he can from the down year. Several fans found it odd that he would be referring to himself in such a manner, but most didn’t care as long he stopped the puck.
The Bruins are a team that many don’t believe will have playoff aspirations. If they’re going to get in, Swayman will play a large role in their success and he’ll have to be the netminder the Bruins gave a monster $66 million contract to. The Bruins chose him over Linus Ullmark, despite Ullmark winning a Vezina Trophy. Swayman didn’t provide a good return on the organization’s money.
Can he turn things around? Swayman is confident. That’s potentially a good sign, even if some believe the way he’s talking means he hasn’t changed much.
