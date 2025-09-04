Edmonton Oilers
Skinner Makes Ambitious Statement Ahead of Oilers’ Camp
Stuart Skinner of the Oilers aims high this season, setting his sights on the Olympics and the Stanley Cup.
Despite talk about how fit he is to be the starter this coming season, Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner isn’t hiding from expectations heading into the 2025–26 campaign. Speaking on Thursday to the media after informal skates, the 25-year-old relayed that he has set lofty goals, including a bold one that more than a few fans are suggesting is a stretch.
“My goals this year, I’ve set the bar high,” Skinner said. “I want to represent Canada at the Olympics. I want to get back to the Stanley Cup and finish the job.”
Skinner, who has now logged multiple full seasons as Edmonton’s starter, believes experience has prepared him to take another step forward. “Last year was another 82 games and four rounds, but we just want to finish the job,” he added. “For me, having a couple of NHL seasons under my belt is great. I just want to slow the game down a bit… I know how to win games, how to bounce back after tough situations.”
This summer, Skinner focused on improving his strength and consistency, particularly in his core and lower body. “Sometimes you can kind of get floppy out there, especially when you get tired,” he said. “If I’m able to stay strong, it helps me stay fresh for a full 60 minutes.”
Skinner will also be working with a new goalie coach for the first time in his career. Pete Aubry joined the Oilers staff this offseason, and the two have already spent time reviewing tape and discussing adjustments. “It’s been a great start,” Skinner said. “The goal is still to just get in the way of pucks.”
Fan Reaction to Skinner’s Team Canada Comments Isn’t Positive
Fan reaction online was mixed, but many fans were quite sarcastic, even negative, in their comments.
Some praised Skinner’s confidence, saying he should set lofty goals for himself and try to attain them. Others urged more modest expectations: “Just give us a .900 save percentage and stop the softies,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Nothing wrong with wanting the Olympics and the Cup — now go get them.”
Some fans were quite rude, suggesting that he should focus on stopping the puck first or being an average goaltender before trying to earn a spot on a team that might not be looking in his direction. One person wrote, “I have a better chance at learning to fly than Skinner has at making Team Canada.”
