Montreal Canadiens
Did Lane Hutson’s Dad Just Threaten Team USA After Olympic Snub?
Montreal Canadiens rookie Lane Hutson’s Olympic absence sparks drama as his father suggests a potential Team Canada switch.
Montreal Canadiens rookie sensation Lane Hutson was one of the biggest surprises left off Team USA’s Olympic orientation camp roster — and his father’s reaction has stirred up even more drama by talking about the snub and suggesting his son could jump over to Team Canada.
Rob Hutson, who was born in Canada, suggested his son could explore playing for Team Canada in the future. Lane holds dual citizenship, meaning he could play for either Team USA or Team Canada if selected and asked.
"You never know what happens in the future. My boys are also Canadian."— BarDown (@BarDown) September 5, 2025
Lane Hutson's father, Rob, on his son being snubbed from Team USA's Olympic summer camp.
Could you imagine…? ???
(via: YT/Recrutes Habscast, @grantmccagg) pic.twitter.com/YHSU1ConcL
“Listen, you never know what happens in the future. My boys are also Canadian. So, there’s an absolute luxury there,” Rob said on the Recrutes Habscast. “A lot of great players have been left off the selection for Olympics and things like that. I think Brett Hull might have been one of them, he voted with his feet… there are all types of scenarios.”
While Hutson’s rookie season was spectacular — six goals, 60 assists, and the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year — USA Hockey left him off its summer camp list, which included 16 other defensemen. It was a shock to many, even if there was some admission by analysts that his defensive game might not be where it needs to be for an Olympic team.
According to NHL insider Marco D’Amico, the decision wasn’t necessarily permanent. Hutson skipped the World Championships, an important benchmark for national team evaluators, and Team USA may have felt its depth already covered with offensive defensemen like Quinn Hughes.
“The roster isn’t getting decided there,” a source told RG.org. “If Hutson goes out and does what he did last season, he still has a chance to make the Olympic roster.”
Fans React To Hutson’s Father Essentially Threatening Team USA
That hasn’t stopped fans from weighing in online. Some mocked the suggestion he could crack Team Canada’s stacked blue line, while others defended the 20-year-old as a player with “the it factor” who deserved an invite.
One fan noted, “He didn’t say anything wrong,” while another wrote, “The Hutson boys need to rein in their dad and tell him to shut the f— up.”
For now, the debate is less about Hutson’s talent — and more about whether his father’s words added unnecessary pressure to an already sensitive situation.
