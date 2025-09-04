Report: Maple Leafs Pitched Free Agent by Marner’s Agent

While Mitch Marner’s contract situation is now old news for the Toronto Maple Leafs — not really, based on how much everyone is still talking about it –, Marner’s agent Darren Ferris says it hasn’t hurt his working relationship with general manager Brad Treliving.

In a recent interview on the 100% Hockey podcast, Ferris revealed that he recently discussed with Treliving one of his other clients currently available in free agency — Matt Grzelcyk. “[The relationship is] still cordial. I’ve known Brad quite a while. He’s a good man, and he’s got a tough job in front of him. Toronto’s not an easy organization to work in with all the noise on the outside, but he seems to weather it. Everything’s fine between us,” said Ferris.

Matt Gryzelcyk a fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Ferris represents three players still without contracts for the 2025–26 season. Two of them, forwards Matt Nieto and Andreas Athanasiou, appear to be long shots for the Leafs, given the organization’s internal forward depth. Meanwhile, the Leafs have been searching for a puck-mover on the blue line. Grezelcyk might be a better fit stylistically.

Ferris didn’t confirm it was Grzelcyk that he had spoken with Toronto about, but he is most likely the focus of those conversations. He’s coming off the most productive offensive season of his career, highlighted by 40 points in 82 games. Interestingly, he’s still without a deal.

The Leafs have a full load of d-men on the roster for this season with Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo, Chris Tanev, Jake McCabe, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Simon Benoit. However, Treliving is still actively looking to improve the team. The GM noted that he’s likely going into camp with this roster, but a PTO could be an option if Grzelcyk doesn’t find another team willing to give him a contract.

If eventually signed, it might be because the Leafs have moved someone else or as a cost-effective depth piece. Despite scoring the second-most points among Penguins defensemen, he would get little more than a third-pairing role, possibly even slotting in as a seventh defenseman until injury opened up a lane for him to assume more responsibility.

While nothing is imminent, it is intriguing that Ferris has a reputation in Toronto for being disliked by the fan base, but he’s still actively working with Treliving, who isn’t letting an animosity for the way things ended with Marner cloud his judgment. If business is good business, he’ll work with an agent who seemed to stick it to the Leafs on behalf of his client and the team’s former star.

