Oilers Could Offer a Veteran Forward a Better Shot… Somewhere Else

Despite already making several roster moves this summer, the Edmonton Oilers might not be done just yet. According to Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer, the team could be considering another trade to trim its forward group. “The Oilers already got a lot of forwards right now,” he noted last week. “They might be moving a guy out.”

Edmonton has retooled up front following several departures in free agency and trades. The additions of Andrew Mangiapane, Isaac (Ike) Howard, Matt Savoie, and Curtis Lazar were made to help fill those gaps, but there are questions about whether another top-six winger—and possibly a goaltender—are still needed to push the team back into Stanley Cup contention.

In order to bring in more help — or at least create the cap room to discuss another move — someone may need to go.

Would Henrique Be Open to a Bigger Role and Security Elsewhere?

Despite having a no-move clause, Adam Henrique’s name continues to surface when it comes to a roster change. The Oilers are limited in what they can do unless an option he likes pops up. Set to earn $3 million this season, the veteran center may find himself bumped to the fourth line, a pricey role given internal options like Lazar or Noah Philp. The key to any move might be conving him that he’d have a great opportunity to increase his role and earn another contract on a different roster.

The Oilers asked Henrique if he’d be open to waiving his no-trade clause. He declined. Whether they’ll revisit that idea down the line if he’s relegated to limited minutes remains to be seen.

At 35 years old, Henrique might not have many years left. That said, a two or three-year deal somewhere would help him finish off his career, and he’s not likely to get that in Edmonton. How much does a chance to win trump landing somewhere that wants him and is willing to extend him?

If not Henrique, Mattias Janmark is the easier forward to move. With no trade protection and a $1.45 million cap hit, the 32-year-old could be the odd man out—especially after a lackluster offensive year and a recent minor injury.

Kasperi Kapanen, also without trade protection, appears safe after signing a new deal this summer. That said, if things start slowly and neither Henrique nor Janmark are moved, the Oilers could explore a Kapanen trade.

