Oilers Clear Space in Net, Let Goalie Walk Away in Free Agency

The Edmonton Oilers have officially parted ways with goaltender Olivier Rodrigue, choosing not to extend a qualifying offer ahead of the June 30 RFA deadline. Rodrigue, a 2018 second-round pick, now hits the open market as an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

He played two games in the NHL for the Oilers, but the team felt it was time to move on and it is expected the organization will try to acquire another goaltender.

"Everything happens for a reason, so I was sure my time was gonna come & I just had to be ready for that day."



Olivier Rodrigue on making his first @NHL start tonight in Anaheim after being drafted by the #Oilers in 2018.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/3izjZhY1LW — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 7, 2025

The 24-year-old netminder spent most of the past three seasons with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, where he was typically the starting netminder. He was never really considered a call-up for the Oilers, who have rotated through a few goaltenders since Rodrigue was drafted. At this point, the belief is that he’s not likely to develop in Edmonton’s system as an NHL-level goalie.

With prospects like Samuel Jonsson and Nathaniel Day joining the organization and a crowded pipeline in Bakersfield, Edmonton is letting Rodrigue walk. The flexibility that comes with having a contract spot open was more beneficial to the Oilers.

Are the Oilers Going to Target Another Goalie?

The team’s decision not to risk arbitration rights on Rodrigue suggests they may be preparing to target a different third-string option—or perhaps even make a larger move in goal following their 2025 Stanley Cup Final loss. Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard are the Oilers’ current goalies. GM Stan Bowman has said he will explore the market and see if an upgrade is available. He’s not necessarily rushing to do anything at the position in the early days of free agency.

Stan Bowman Oilers GM trade talk

In April, Rodrigue said, “Everything happens for a reason, so I was sure my time was gonna come & I just had to be ready for that day.” As the calendar turns on June and July 1 opens up a new opportunity for Rodrigue, he’ll be looking for another NHL club to give him a chance on a two way contract.

Next: Alex Pietrangelo Steps Away from the NHL Due to Health Concerns