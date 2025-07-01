Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Clear Space in Net, Let Goalie Walk Away in Free Agency
The Oilers have opened up a spot in their goaltending ranks ahead of free agency, choosing not to qualify Olivier Rodrigue.
The Edmonton Oilers have officially parted ways with goaltender Olivier Rodrigue, choosing not to extend a qualifying offer ahead of the June 30 RFA deadline. Rodrigue, a 2018 second-round pick, now hits the open market as an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
He played two games in the NHL for the Oilers, but the team felt it was time to move on and it is expected the organization will try to acquire another goaltender.
"Everything happens for a reason, so I was sure my time was gonna come & I just had to be ready for that day."— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 7, 2025
Olivier Rodrigue on making his first @NHL start tonight in Anaheim after being drafted by the #Oilers in 2018.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/3izjZhY1LW
The 24-year-old netminder spent most of the past three seasons with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, where he was typically the starting netminder. He was never really considered a call-up for the Oilers, who have rotated through a few goaltenders since Rodrigue was drafted. At this point, the belief is that he’s not likely to develop in Edmonton’s system as an NHL-level goalie.
With prospects like Samuel Jonsson and Nathaniel Day joining the organization and a crowded pipeline in Bakersfield, Edmonton is letting Rodrigue walk. The flexibility that comes with having a contract spot open was more beneficial to the Oilers.
Are the Oilers Going to Target Another Goalie?
The team’s decision not to risk arbitration rights on Rodrigue suggests they may be preparing to target a different third-string option—or perhaps even make a larger move in goal following their 2025 Stanley Cup Final loss. Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard are the Oilers’ current goalies. GM Stan Bowman has said he will explore the market and see if an upgrade is available. He’s not necessarily rushing to do anything at the position in the early days of free agency.
In April, Rodrigue said, “Everything happens for a reason, so I was sure my time was gonna come & I just had to be ready for that day.” As the calendar turns on June and July 1 opens up a new opportunity for Rodrigue, he’ll be looking for another NHL club to give him a chance on a two way contract.
Next: Alex Pietrangelo Steps Away from the NHL Due to Health Concerns
More News
-
Florida Panthers/ 5 hours ago
Florida Does It: Marchand Signs 6-Year Extension with Panthers
Brad Marchand commits to a six-year deal with the Panthers, signaling Florida’s determination to...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 7 hours ago
Oilers’ Forward Shakeup: Red Wings Clear Path for Possible Trade
The Edmonton Oilers are exploring trades involving Viktor Arvidsson and Adam Henrique, while the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Quick Hits: Perry’s Future, Trade Talks, & the Bouchard Deal
The Edmonton Oilers are navigating trade talks, contract negotiations, and free agency decisions ahead...
-
Boston Bruins/ 9 hours ago
Familiar Face Among Teams with Free Agency Interest in Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand’s free agency future remains uncertain as multiple teams prepare offers, with whispers...
-
NHL News/ 11 hours ago
Thatcher Demko Re-Signing with the Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko have come to terms on an agreement...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Golden Knights Flip the Script—and the Bird—on Maple Leafs
The Golden Knights didn’t just trade Nic Hague—they sent a message to the Maple...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Matthew Knies Signs 6-Yr Deal with Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies signs a six-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs, Golden Knights Talking Sign-and-Trade for Mitch Marner
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly talking about a sign-and-trade...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Ex-NHLer Backtracks on “Baseless” Sidney Crosby Trade Rumor
A former NHL player and host started a fake Sidney Crosby trade rumor that...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Trade Talks for Jordan Kyrou Intensifying
The Canadiens are reportedly in deep trade talks with the Blues involving Jordan Kyrou,...