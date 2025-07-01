Edmonton Oilers
Corey Perry Leaves Oilers for Playoff Rival Kings
Corey Perry signs with the rival Kings after a strong season in Edmonton, aiming to help L.A. finally get past the Oilers in the playoffs.
Corey Perry has left the Edmonton Oilers to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings worth approximately $3.5 million, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie. Elliotte Friedman and Pierre LeBrun have also confirmed the news, which marks a major shift in the Western Conference playoff landscape.
Perry, 40, is coming off a strong season with the Edmonton Oilers, where he scored 19 goals and added 10 more in the playoffs. Edmonton had hoped to keep the veteran on a bonus-heavy extension, but couldn’t match the offer Perry received from L.A.
Perry Joins the Oilers’ Biggest Playoff Rival
The Kings are one of Edmonton’s chief postseason rivals—eliminated by the Oilers in three straight years. By joining them, Perry is not only chasing another Cup run but potentially positioning himself to help knock off his former team in the process. It’s a bold move, one that adds grit and experience to a deep Kings roster.
While Perry had expressed interest in returning to Edmonton, the Oilers’ cap situation left little wiggle room. As one source put it: Perry is betting that the Kings are close enough to contending—and that he can be the difference.
The Oilers also lost Connor Brown to the New Jersey Devils, who got a four-year deal worth $3 million per season.
It’s a tough loss for the Oilers. For the Kings, it could be the edge they’ve been missing.
Next: Change of Heart: Brock Boeser Re-Signs with the Canucks
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 minutes ago
Corey Perry Finalizing Free Agency Deal with Oilers Rival
Veteran winger Corey Perry draws interest ahead of free agency after strong playoff performance...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 hour ago
Canadiens Trade Logan Mailloux to Blues, Not Part Of Bigger Move
The Canadiens traded promising defenseman Logan Mailloux to the Blues, giving him a fresh...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 hour ago
Jake Allen Signs 5-Year Extension with Devils at Bargain Price
Goaltender Jake Allen has signed a five-year extension with the New Jersey Devils at...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Demko’s New Deal with Canucks a Whopper, Trade Feels Inevitable
Thatcher Demko has signed a three-year, $8.5 million per season extension with the Vancouver...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Golden Knights Make Marner Trade Official, Leafs Say Emotional Goodbye
The Golden Knights land star winger Mitch Marner in a trade with Toronto and...
-
Florida Panthers/ 20 hours ago
Florida Does It: Marchand Signs 6-Year Extension with Panthers
Brad Marchand commits to a six-year deal with the Panthers, signaling Florida’s determination to...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 22 hours ago
Oilers’ Forward Shakeup: Red Wings Clear Path for Possible Trade
The Edmonton Oilers are exploring trades involving Viktor Arvidsson and Adam Henrique, while the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers Quick Hits: Perry’s Future, Trade Talks, & the Bouchard Deal
The Edmonton Oilers are navigating trade talks, contract negotiations, and free agency decisions ahead...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Familiar Face Among Teams with Free Agency Interest in Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand’s free agency future remains uncertain as multiple teams prepare offers, with whispers...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Thatcher Demko Re-Signing with the Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko have come to terms on an agreement...