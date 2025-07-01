Corey Perry Leaves Oilers for Playoff Rival Kings

Corey Perry has left the Edmonton Oilers to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings worth approximately $3.5 million, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie. Elliotte Friedman and Pierre LeBrun have also confirmed the news, which marks a major shift in the Western Conference playoff landscape.

Perry, 40, is coming off a strong season with the Edmonton Oilers, where he scored 19 goals and added 10 more in the playoffs. Edmonton had hoped to keep the veteran on a bonus-heavy extension, but couldn’t match the offer Perry received from L.A.

Perry Joins the Oilers’ Biggest Playoff Rival

The Kings are one of Edmonton’s chief postseason rivals—eliminated by the Oilers in three straight years. By joining them, Perry is not only chasing another Cup run but potentially positioning himself to help knock off his former team in the process. It’s a bold move, one that adds grit and experience to a deep Kings roster.

Corey Perry Oilers extension talk

While Perry had expressed interest in returning to Edmonton, the Oilers’ cap situation left little wiggle room. As one source put it: Perry is betting that the Kings are close enough to contending—and that he can be the difference.

The Oilers also lost Connor Brown to the New Jersey Devils, who got a four-year deal worth $3 million per season.

It’s a tough loss for the Oilers. For the Kings, it could be the edge they’ve been missing.

Next: Change of Heart: Brock Boeser Re-Signs with the Canucks

