Still Shopping: Maple Leafs Linked to 30-Plus Goal Wingers

Rumors linking the Toronto Maple Leafs to Bryan Rust or Rickard Rakell of the Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t going away. This time, it’s Sonny Sachdeva of Sportsnet who has Toronto listed among five potential landing spots for the 30-plus goal wingers — along with Detroit, Colorado, Los Angeles, and Buffalo.

The early free-agent frenzy has settled, but the Maple Leafs still find themselves with a lingering void in their top six. After trading Mitch Marner to Vegas earlier this summer, the Leafs have added capable depth pieces like Nic Roy, Dakota Joshua, and Matias Maccelli — but none come close to replacing Marner’s elite production. General manager Brad Treliving has some cap space to work with, and speculation is that he’ll dip into the trade market to round out his roster.

Whether that happens this summer or at the deadline remains to be seen, but the Pittsburgh Penguins will enter the conversation as talks heat up.

Penguins and Maple Leafs Make Logical Trade Partners

In the midst of a rebuild, Pittsburgh has two veteran wingers who could be on the move: Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell. Both are coming off career-best seasons, despite playing on a struggling Penguins team. Rakell notched 35 goals and 70 points, while Rust posted 31 goals and 65 points — production that would make either a welcome addition in Toronto’s top six.

For the Leafs, Rust might be the better stylistic fit. He can play up and down the lineup and fill multiple roles, giving head coach Craig Berube options with John Tavares or Auston Matthews.

Treliving has already shown a willingness to make major moves this summer, and with names like Andrew Mangiapane and Jack Roslovic (Mangiapane went to Edmonton and Roslovic remains unsigned) previously linked to Toronto, it’s clear the club is still in the market for another offensive weapon. If the Penguins are ready to part with one of their proven scorers — and the Leafs are open to moving a contract like David Kämpf’s to help balance the books — a mutually beneficial deal may be in reach.

