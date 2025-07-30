Unexpected Teams in Play for Jack Roslovic as UFA Waits for Deal

Jack Roslovic remains one of the most notable unrestricted free agents yet to sign, but his patience in free agency appears to be part of the plan. According to Cam Robinson on the Sekeres and Price show, Roslovic anticipated the process might take time, and there’s no guarantee teams like the Vancouver Canucks—rumored suitors—have made a firm offer yet.

While Vancouver and the Toronto Maple Leafs are most often linked to the 28-year-old winger, don’t rule out more unexpected destinations. Teams like the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, and Buffalo Sabres are in need of veteran scoring depth and have the cap space to make a deal happen.

The Sharks have repeatedly surprised fans by coming in and signing useful players when few expected it. Among their most notable additions have been Dmitry Orlov, John Klingberg, and Jeff Skinner. For a team not likely to be playoff-bound, these were interesting choices. Someone like Roslovic would fit the pattern GM Mike Grier seems to have set.

No team has more space than Anaheim. With $21.39 million in room, at the very least, Roslovic could be added with the intent of bringing in a veteran who can be flipped at the NHL trade deadline to a contender.

Seattle and Buffalo have done very little in free agency, but there is pressure on both teams to improve.

What Roslovic Offers in Free Agency

Roslovic may no longer project as a reliable top-six center, but as a depth piece or a right-shot winger coming off a 22-goal, 39-point season with the Carolina Hurricanes, he still holds strong value as a middle-six option.

With his streaky production and defensive shortcomings, Roslovic isn’t without flaws—but he remains the best forward left on the market. And while a previously projected three-year, $10.5 million deal now seems unlikely, a one-year contract in the $2–3 million range is well within reach. He may decide to sign somewhere he’ll get an opportunity to produce in an elevated role. That could make him an attractive trade piece if he has a strong season.

Though some expect a team like Toronto to scoop him up on a short-term deal as a stopgap on the right wing, a non-contending team looking to add offense—or flip him at the trade deadline—could jump in unexpectedly. With training camp inching closer, teams with flexibility and foresight could land a proven scorer at a bargain.

Roslovic’s destination remains uncertain, but the longer he waits, the more the door opens for a surprise signing.

