Rielly Trade Idea Swaps Defense for Forward, Gives Leafs New Look

A recently proposed Morgan Rielly-for-Mason McTavish trade by Heavy.com is an interesting reshuffling of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ lineup. Moving out a key defenseman for a budding young center, the Leafs would be moving salary to a team that can take it on, while taking a risk on a forward with tremendous upside.

For GM Brad Treliving, he would be jettisoning Rielly and his cap hit, ultimately deciding that the offensive d-man isn’t the right fit long-term. The Leafs would have to convince Rielly that a move was a good idea, giving him a chance to cement himself as a key contributor on a Ducks team that has added other veterans and is looking to take the next step.

That may not be in the cards for Rielly.

Inserting McTavish, a 22-year-old center coming off a 52-point season, would inject youth and upside into the top-six forwards. He would add a serious boost of scoring to a team looking ot replace some of what went out the door when Mitch Marner went to the Vegas Golden Knights. McTavish would benefit under the John Tavares learning tree, and Toronto would pick up its future second-line center.



In return, the Anaheim Ducks would receive a proven top-pairing defenseman in Rielly. His offense and experience would add a different element beyond what Jacob Trouba and Radko Gudas provide. Anaheim could take on his $7.5 million AAV without issue. He’s locked in until 2029-30.

Do Rielly and the Ducks Opt to Make This Deal?

The trade hinges on two important variables: Rielly’s no-movement clause and Anaheim’s willingness to part with a foundational piece in McTavish, who is still unsigned as an RFA. The Ducks would need to believe in Rielly and Rielly in the Ducks. Otherwise, this trade is a non-starter.

Morgan Rielly Maple Leafs trade to Ducks?

For Toronto, trading Rielly would be a bold move, and there would be a need to find an offensive defenseman to replace him. They have plenty of depth on the backend, but they want more scoring from the blue line, and removing Rielly feels counterproductive without a backup plan. One could argue it’s more “DNA change”, but is it the right change?



Lastly, this proposal suggests the Leafs are comfortable getting younger as they try to compete and push deeper into the postseason. That’s not always a good idea, as youth is unpredictable. The Ducks also need to feel their competitive window exists during Rielly’s prime.

There are a lot of what-ifs with this trade pitch. It’s an interesting idea on the surface, but it feels like a stretch in reality.

