Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs Playing with Fire by Delaying Nick Robertson Deal
The Maple Leafs risk damaging Nicholas Robertson’s confidence and trade value if they allow his arbitration case to proceed.
As winger Nicholas Robertson approaches his arbitration hearing this Sunday (August 3), the Toronto Maple Leafs run the risk that they could crater his trade value or sour the player again on the organization, significantly impacting the young forward’s worth to the Leafs or another team.
That’s why David Alter of The Hockey News argues that even if Robertson isn’t in the team’s long-term plans, Toronto would be wise to strike a deal before arbitration begins.
Arbitration is often an ugly process that rarely leaves a player in a position to feel good about their team or themselves. The whole idea is that the player and his agent pitch their worth while the team finds reasons to lower it. Things get said that can’t be taken back.
Ilya Samsonov’s 2023 arbitration case resulted in a $3.55 million award, but the goaltender later admitted the process affected his confidence, and his trade value collapsed. Robertson — who has already had a somewhat contentious past with the Leafs — could be one negative comment away from checking out completely.
For Samsonov, he wound up going on a waiver stint, then left via free agency. He remains unsigned this summer. Could things go south with Robertson to the point that he never reaches his potential and the Maple Leafs have to sell him for pennies on the dollar?
The Leafs and Robertson Need to Get on the Same Page or Move On
For someone like Robertson—who’s already dealt with healthy scratches, stalled development, and a previous trade request—such a hearing could be damaging both mentally and professionally.
Projected at a two-year, $1.56 million AAV by AFPAnalytics, Robertson’s next deal isn’t expected to break the bank. However, if negotiations sour and the hearing proceeds, it could jeopardize Toronto’s ability to extract value from a player still capable of a breakout season, especially in the wake of Mitch Marner’s departure.
Simply put, if the Leafs want Robertson to thrive—or to maintain strong leverage in any potential trade—they can’t afford to let this dispute reach an arbitrator. Once that door opens, everyone stands to lose.
