Flames’ Rasmus Andersson at Center of Chaotic Trade Speculation

The trade chatter surrounding Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has reached a fever pitch, with wild stories and conflicting reports flying everywhere. From his refusal to sign an extension with anyone except Vegas, to a monster trade package coming from the Los Angeles Kings, it’s hard to know what to believe.

TSN’s Darren Dreger recently revealed that the Flames received a jaw-dropping offer from the Los Angeles Kings that “would blow your socks off,” but Andersson reportedly refused to waive his no-trade protection. Dreger added that other teams—including Ottawa, Columbus, Vegas, and Dallas—have either made offers or been linked to the 27-year-old blueliner. The situation has become, in Dreger’s words, “spicy,” with no signs of cooling down.

Insider Frank Seravalli had his own insider report, noting that the Dallas Stars could shift their focus to Andersson if they clear salary by moving defensemen like Matt Dumba or Ilya Lyubushkin. Seravalli also called Andersson “the best trade chip available right now,” potentially even before the NHL trade deadline.

Meanwhile, Chris Johnston floated the idea of a blockbuster scenario where Calgary moves Andersson while simultaneously acquiring Bowen Byram—a deal that would dramatically reshape the Flames’ defense.

Calgary Flames Rasmus Andersson trade rumors

Adding another twist, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported Andersson has interest in a long-term extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, even as his name swirls in trade rumors involving that very team. Vegas has already made a splash by acquiring Mitch Marner. What else can they possibly do?

Conroy Says Rasmus Andersson is Happy Playing for the Flames

Flames GM Craig Conroy tried to calm the storm, insisting that Andersson is happy in Calgary and that players often re-sign despite public speculation. “Right now, he’s totally fine with playing for the Calgary Flames,” Conroy said. “That was the last conversation. And he’s always said that he’s a Calgary Flame. When he comes back in September, he’ll say the same thing… I love it here, I’m a Calgary Flame.’

With big names, blockbuster possibilities, and conflicting reports, the Rasmus Andersson saga has become one of the NHL’s most unpredictable stories—one that could last weeks, if not drag into the NHL season.

