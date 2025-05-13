Dallas Stars
Stars Getting ‘Game-Changer’ Back in Game 4 vs. Jets
Miro Heiskanen will return to the lineup for the Dallas Stars in Game 4, with the team possibly going with seven defensemen.
The Dallas Stars look to be getting a difference-maker back into their lineup tonight as they take on the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of their second-round series. Per head coach Pete DeBoer, Miro Heiskanen is expected to play tonight, and he confirmed that going with seven defensemen is an option.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun writes, “The Stars went 6-4 in the playoffs vs Cup contenders Colorado/Winnipeg without Heiskanen, top-10 D in the world. That is beyond impressive.” He then added that, despite their success, the Stars really missed the “game-changer” and are eager to get him back, “especially once he finds his stride.”
The key was today’s morning skate. Reports were that if all went well, Heiskanen would return to the lineup tonight. It sounds like things went fine, and while the Stars might ease him into the rotation, the blueliner will play.
Heiskanen had 25 points in 50 games this season. He was coming off a 54-point campaign in 2023-24 and has established himself as one of the best defensemen in the NHL. He’s a key part of everything the Stars do.
