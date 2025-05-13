Experience vs. Elite Skill: Dissecting the 2025 NHL Free Agent Class

As the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs roll along, it’s clear there’s no better platform for pending unrestricted free agents to boost their value. The latest rankings from Daily Faceoff reveal a mix of aging veterans, surging stars, and under-the-radar contributors set to hit the market on July 1. Near the top of the list are two very different players in Mitch Marner and Brad Marchand.

Marchand Producing As an Aging Veteran in a New Environment

Turning 37 during the second round, Marchand has silenced all doubters with his playoff performance for the Florida Panthers. Tied for the team lead in scoring, Marchand has racked up eight points in nine games, including an overtime game-winner, and reminded everyone that experience, grit, and hockey IQ don’t age. Even in a different role, Marchand is finding a way to make his mark.

Brad Marchand producing in the playoffs for the Panthers

Once seen as perhaps a role player at this stage of his career, Marchand has instead forced his way back into the conversation as one of the most impactful forwards still playing. His playoff surge has elevated him to No. 7 on Daily Faceoff’s UFA list, ahead of bigger-name players like Brock Nelson, who failed to score in seven postseason games for Colorado.

Analytics projections peg Marchand’s next deal at two years, $5.1 million annually, but that may be light. Reports indicate he’s seeking a three-year pact, and based on his current form, it’s hard to argue he hasn’t earned it.

Marner Struggling Again When it Matters Most

At the top of the UFA class, Daily Faceoff ranks Mitch Marner No. 1 overall. The Toronto Maple Leafs winger is expected to command a deal around $13 million annually, making him the most expensive player on the market. Marner’s future could set the tone for the rest of the summer’s top-tier talent, including Brock Boeser, John Tavares, and Matt Duchene—all of whom are projected to earn significant multi-year contracts.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs sits atop the UFA class of 2025

While Marner is showing up on the scoresheet, his play in the postseason, once again, has people asking questions. He has 12 points in 10 games, but only two goals. And, in the past two games, he’s failed to register a shot on net. There are worries about his level of intensity, as Sportsnet 590 The FAN analysts Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee all questioned his “dog factor”.

Is Marner changing his value as a free agent? Perhaps his play is just impacting how many teams would show interest. Perhaps, the Leafs are seeing this again and wondering how high they’ll be willing to go on an extension?

Notables: The Rest of the 2025 UFA List

This year’s crop features a notable number of veteran forwards who still have plenty to give: Patrick Kane, Claude Giroux, Jamie Benn, and Brent Burns are all former stars seeking new deals and potentially new homes. At the same time, mid-tier contributors like Pius Suter, Ryan Donato, and Jack Roslovic offer strong depth options for contending teams looking to round out their forward groups.

On the blue line, Aaron Ekblad headlines the defensive free agents. Despite a down year offensively, the 29-year-old remains a highly-coveted right-shot defenseman and is projected to land a seven-year deal worth nearly $8 million annually. Behind him, names like Ivan Provorov, Vladislav Gavrikov, and Dmitry Orlov provide variety in style and age.

Goaltending options are thinner, with veteran Jake Allen and Ilya Samsonov leading a weak group. Teams seeking goalie help may have to explore the trade market instead.

While Mitch Marner may be the summer’s most talked-about name, Marchand is stealing the spotlight right now.

Next: 3 Takeaways: Oilers Earn Emphatic Game 4 Win Over On-Tilt Golden Knights

