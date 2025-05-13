3 Takeaways: Oilers Earn Emphatic Game 4 Win Over On-Tilt Golden Knights

Facing what was billed as a swing game following a disappointing Game 3 loss, the Edmonton Oilers responded with one of their most complete postseason performances, shutting out the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 4. With the win, Edmonton moves within one victory of reaching the Western Conference Final for the third time in four years.

There are several takeaways from such an emphatic win, but the three keys were Stuart Skinner’s performance, Evander Kane’s dominance, and the team’s overall buy-in, which put Vegas and goaltender Adin Hill on tilt in the early going.

Stuart Skinner Delivers in a Big Way

After a shaky start against the Los Angeles Kings, Stuart Skinner took a back seat to Calvin Pickard. An injury to Pickard brought Skinner back in for Game 3, but Game 4 was his redemption game. He bounced back emphatically with a 24-save shutout — the second of his playoff career.

Skinner looked composed, focused, and technically sharp throughout, giving the Oilers exactly the kind of stability they needed between the pipes. It helped that the Oilers finally supported Skinner with a true team effort in front of him. The defense was excellent as the Oilers cleared the crease, let Skinner see his shots, collapsed down on the Golden Knights in the third period, and limited the high-danger chances against.

Skinner gave credit to his team in his postgame comments: “Everything in the past happens. What you can do from there is learn from it, keep moving forward and not panic.” His ability to stay composed under pressure was key in shifting the momentum of the series.

Skinner in Game 4s is impressive. He has a 5-0 record, a 1.32 GAA, and a .953 save %, with two shutouts.

Evander Kane Was Built for This Series

When the games get physical and the intensity rises, there are few players you’d want on your side more than Evander Kane. He was instrumental in the Oilers’ Game 4 win, and this was a perfect showcase of how he can impact a series when he’s healthy and focused.

Evander Kane Oilers surgery

Kane was directly involved in all three Oilers goals, recording a goal and two assists. His net-front presence created chaos around Adin Hill, culminating in a highlight moment when he was cross-checked into the Vegas goaltender and happily fell into him, drawing the ire of multiple Golden Knights in a post-whistle scrum.

“He’s a gamer,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “He loves the big-pressure games.” That much was obvious, as Kane’s unique blend of skill, toughness, and agitation proved too much for Vegas to handle. Kane was one of the main reasons when we talk about Vegas being on tilt in the first period.

Total Team Buy-In Leading the Way

The thing about the Game 4 win for the Oilers is that this wasn’t just a few stars stepping up — this was a unified front that overwhelmed the Golden Knights. From consistently running Alex Pietrangelo, to regular drive-bys of the goaltender, to dropping the gloves when called upon, Edmonton outplayed Vegas for all 60 minutes.

Adam Henrique chipped in with two goals. The defensive pairings were excellent. The fourth line brought energy and disrupted the Knights’ flow. And perhaps most notably, head coach Kris Knoblauch made shrewd tactical decisions, including bringing in Troy Stecher and Kasperi Kapanene and deploying Leon Draisaitl with two fourth-liners to neutralize Jack Eichel.

The Oilers have now outscored opponents 16-9 at 5-on-5 when Connor McDavid and Draisaitl are not on the ice this postseason. Edmonton showed how good they can be when they collective buy-in.

“That’s when we’re playing our best hockey, we’re coming out banging… That’s one of the identities of our team is to get in on the forecheck, making it hard on them.” Jake Walman said. “We came out flying… Everyone realized how important tonight’s game was, everyone was dialed in and really dug in,” coach Knoblauch added.

With momentum on their side and all aspects of their game clicking, the Oilers will look to close out the series in Game 5 and punch their ticket to the Western Conference Final.

