Edmonton Oilers
Golden Knights’ Adin Hill Warned Ahead of Game 5 vs Oilers
Adin Hill will need to watch himself in Game 5 as NHL referees are aware of his tactics from Game 4 between the Oilers and Golden Knights.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill will need to watch his step on Wednesday night when he plays in an elimination game versus the Edmonton Oilers. More specifically, he might not get the benefit of the doubt from officials in Game 5, as his tactics in Game 4 are under review.
Every referee left in the NHL playoffs would have had this clip on his laptop this a.m.— Mark Spector🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@SportsnetSpec) May 14, 2025
Will be interesting to see how it plays out, if at all.@ScoutingTheRefs https://t.co/1G4nfq85Q5
According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, NHL referees have reviewed a viral clip showing Hill clearly embellishing contact with Oilers forward Mattias Janmark early in Game 4. Hill appeared to stick out his leg to create contact before flopping dramatically to draw a penalty. Janmark was sent to the box, but replay revealed Hill should’ve been assessed a two-minute minor for diving.
“Every referee left in the NHL playoffs would have had this clip on his laptop this a.m.,” Spector noted, suggesting the officials for Game 5 will be keeping a closer eye on the Golden Knights’ netminder.
Hill Started a Ton of Chaos in Game 4
Hill was active throughout a chippy first period in Game 4. He shoved Zach Hyman on the opening play, initiated contact with Janmark, and later went after Evander Kane—despite Kane being pushed into him on an Oilers goal.
NHL officials have been given a mandate to protect the goalies. However, whistles tend to get put away when a player makes another official look foolish. The referees are a brotherhood and when one is made to look incompetent, the other take note. For Hill, he’s now on every official’s list as someone who likes to create unnecessary chaos — officials be damned. Hill’s antics may have helped early, but the Oilers dominated Game 4, and Hill’s scheming didn’t work.
Now, he’ll need to find a way to stop Edmonton’s attack while the officials watch to ensure he’s not trying to stir up imaginary calls.
With Edmonton leading the series 3-1, the Golden Knights face elimination. If Hill doesn’t settle down and play a disciplined game, Vegas could be heading home. The expectation now is that officials won’t tolerate more theatrics from Hill in Game 5—and he won’t get away with much.
Next: Oilers Get Good News on Ekholm and Pickard’s Injuries
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 minutes ago
Golden Knights’ Adin Hill Warned Ahead of Game 5 vs Oilers
Adin Hill will need to watch himself in Game 5 as NHL referees are...
-
Dallas Stars/ 22 hours ago
Stars Getting ‘Game-Changer’ Back in Game 4 vs. Jets
Miro Heiskanen will return to the lineup for the Dallas Stars in Game 4,...
-
Featured/ 22 hours ago
Experience vs. Elite Skill: Dissecting the 2025 NHL Free Agent Class
Toronto's Mitch Marner sits atop the 2025 unrestricted free agent class, but what can...
-
Boston Bruins/ 23 hours ago
3 Teams Pursuing Rick Tocchet as He Eyes Surprise Role
Several teams are chasing Rick Tocchet to be their next head coach, but the...
-
2025-26 Season Could Be Last for Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin
Evgeni Malkin might be ready to play out the final years on his current...
-
Ghost of Playoffs Past Haunting Maple Leafs Top Two Players
Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have disappeared in the playoffs again, which is an...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens’ Insider Dives Into Crosby-to-Montreal Speculation
Could Sidney Crosby see the Montreal Canadiens as a top landing spot, were he...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Ken Holland Expected to Be Hired as Next GM of Kings
Reports are surfacing that Ken Holland is expected to become new GM for the...
-
Gavin McKenna’s Historic Streak Ends—Will It Ever Be Matched?
Gavin McKenna saw his 54-game point streak come to an end on Sunday. Is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Bad News on Calvin Pickard Injury Ahead of Game 4 for Oilers
Calvin Pickard remains out for the Edmonton Oilers, but the injury news may be...