Golden Knights’ Adin Hill Warned Ahead of Game 5 vs Oilers

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill will need to watch his step on Wednesday night when he plays in an elimination game versus the Edmonton Oilers. More specifically, he might not get the benefit of the doubt from officials in Game 5, as his tactics in Game 4 are under review.

Every referee left in the NHL playoffs would have had this clip on his laptop this a.m.

Will be interesting to see how it plays out, if at all.@ScoutingTheRefs https://t.co/1G4nfq85Q5 — Mark Spector🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@SportsnetSpec) May 14, 2025

According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, NHL referees have reviewed a viral clip showing Hill clearly embellishing contact with Oilers forward Mattias Janmark early in Game 4. Hill appeared to stick out his leg to create contact before flopping dramatically to draw a penalty. Janmark was sent to the box, but replay revealed Hill should’ve been assessed a two-minute minor for diving.

“Every referee left in the NHL playoffs would have had this clip on his laptop this a.m.,” Spector noted, suggesting the officials for Game 5 will be keeping a closer eye on the Golden Knights’ netminder.

Hill Started a Ton of Chaos in Game 4

Hill was active throughout a chippy first period in Game 4. He shoved Zach Hyman on the opening play, initiated contact with Janmark, and later went after Evander Kane—despite Kane being pushed into him on an Oilers goal.

Adin Hill extension Golden Knights

NHL officials have been given a mandate to protect the goalies. However, whistles tend to get put away when a player makes another official look foolish. The referees are a brotherhood and when one is made to look incompetent, the other take note. For Hill, he’s now on every official’s list as someone who likes to create unnecessary chaos — officials be damned. Hill’s antics may have helped early, but the Oilers dominated Game 4, and Hill’s scheming didn’t work.

Now, he’ll need to find a way to stop Edmonton’s attack while the officials watch to ensure he’s not trying to stir up imaginary calls.

With Edmonton leading the series 3-1, the Golden Knights face elimination. If Hill doesn’t settle down and play a disciplined game, Vegas could be heading home. The expectation now is that officials won’t tolerate more theatrics from Hill in Game 5—and he won’t get away with much.

Next: Oilers Get Good News on Ekholm and Pickard’s Injuries