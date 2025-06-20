Dallas Stars
Kraken Acquire Mason Marchment from Stars in Cap-Clearing Trade
Seattle lands power forward Mason Marchment in a cost-cutting trade with Dallas, sending two draft picks to the Stars as they shed salary.
The Seattle Kraken have acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a pair of draft picks—a 2025 fourth-round pick (previously acquired by Seattle) and the Kraken’s 2026 third-round selection.
WHO'S READY FOR MARCH(MENT) MADNESS?! 😤— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 19, 2025
Mason Marchment's hard hits, grit and skill are joining the #SeaKraken following a trade with the Dallas Stars → https://t.co/6GVgQwEyNb pic.twitter.com/2pJGjRAW5i
Marchment, a 6-foot-4 power forward with one season remaining on a four-year contract carrying a $4.5 million cap hit, brings size and grit to the Kraken lineup. “I think Mason has a unique combination of size, skill, and strength,” Kraken GM Jason Botterill said Thursday. “He works well down in the corners and around the net.”
The move reflects a clear salary dump for Dallas, who had just $4.95 million in cap space with seven roster spots left to fill, according to PuckPedia. By moving Marchment, the Stars gain crucial flexibility amid what appears to be a growing internal cap crunch. They recently signed Matt Duchene, which left them under $500K in space, but they also want to get Jamie Benn and Mikael Granlund signed.
Over 242 NHL games, Marchment has tallied 81 goals and 85 assists and boasts an impressive 67.7% faceoff win rate. His physical presence and ability to produce at even strength mean the Kraken might have gotten an excellent addition at a low acquisition cost.
Does the Marchment Trade Mean the Stars Avoid Trading Jason Robertson?
Nothing is a given, but this deal might have saved the organization from potentially having to trade star forward Jason Robertson. There was talk he might be on the market so the Stars could conduct other business. It wasn’t a move the team wanted to make, but without another trade (and there might be more coming), Robertson’s status in Dallas was unclear.
For Dallas, this trade was a necessary sacrifice.
