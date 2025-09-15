Spencer Knight’s Smart Gamble Could Shake Up NHL Goalie Market

The Chicago Blackhawks have officially locked in goaltender Spencer Knight with a three-year $5.83 million per season contract extension, a move that underscores both the team’s confidence in the young netminder and Knight’s confident approach to his own career.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the deal was somewhat surprising not for the idea of an extension—rumors had circulated all summer—but for the structure itself. Unlike recent high-profile goalie contracts, including Jeremy Swayman, Jake Oettinger, and Dustin Wolf, Knight’s new deal carries fewer guarantees in terms of long-term security. The three-year term buys him just one year of unrestricted free agency.

“This is clearly a player banking on himself,” Friedman noted. “He believes that if he hits the market in three years, he can secure a much larger deal, especially at a time when many other number-one goalies will be signed.” The move flies in the face of typical goalie contracts, which have trended toward eight-year extensions and heavy guarantees, but Knight appears confident that he can raise his stock in the coming seasons.

For the Blackhawks, the deal is a low-risk way to retain their starter while avoiding a long-term, eight-year commitment. “From Chicago’s perspective, they’re happy not to make a massive multi-year bet right now,” Friedman added. “They take the gamble with Knight and let him prove himself.”

Is Knight Setting a New Goalie Market?

The deal also sets a potential market benchmark for other emerging starting goalies approaching free agency. Teams like Toronto, reportedly exploring options with goalies such as Anthony Stolarz, may now have to calibrate their expectations based on Knight’s contract structure and cap hit. Stolarz has to be looking at this deal and thinking he’s not too far off from this, seeing as he’s at least established himself as a 1A option in Toronto.

As Kyle Bukauskas explained, “Every team’s situation is different, but Knight’s extension could influence how other teams value their goaltenders in a rapidly evolving cap landscape.”

Knight’s confidence, combined with Chicago’s cautious approach, might reflect a new trend in goalie contracts: taking short-term deals, betting on oneself, and hitting a home run when there aren’t a plethora of other starting goalies to choose from in free agency.

As Friedman concluded, “It’s a fascinating bet—both for the player and the team—and it could reshape how teams approach contracts for young, elite goaltenders moving forward.”

