Anthony Stolarz Seeks Specific Deal as Maple Leafs Negotiate Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Anthony Stolarz are in the middle of negotiations on a potential contract extension, with both sides working toward a new deal.

ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reported Saturday that the talks have been “quite extensive,” adding that “both sides are leaving no stone unturned” as they look for common ground. Stolarz, 30, is entering the final year of the two-year, $5 million deal he signed with Toronto on the opening day of free agency in 2024.

Stolarz had a breakout campaign in his first season with the Leafs, finishing with a 21-8-3 record and a .926 save percentage across 34 appearances. He even generated Vezina Trophy buzz, posting a .927 save percentage through his first 16 starts before knee surgery sidelined him for six weeks. He later won the playoff starter’s job, helping Toronto defeat Ottawa in the first round.

Still, durability remains the biggest question mark. Stolarz suffered a concussion in Round 2 against Florida, forcing Joseph Woll to take over the crease. That history of injuries looms large in negotiations, even as his metrics over the past two seasons rank among the NHL’s top five.

What Does Stolarz Want On an Extension with the Maple Leafs?

Speaking on Leafs Morning Take, Stolarz made clear his priorities: “Just getting paid fairly. Something that helps the team, but at the same time shows they believe in me. I’ll leave that to the agent and Tre (Brad Treliving).”

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the two sides remain far apart, but there’s time to bridge the gap. If Stolarz stays healthy and reaches the 50-game mark this season while maintaining his elite numbers, the price tag on his next contract could rise significantly.

