Toronto Maple Leafs
Anthony Stolarz Seeks Specific Deal as Maple Leafs Negotiate Extension
Stay updated on the Anthony Stolarz Maple Leafs extension negotiations and his impressive performance last season.
The Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Anthony Stolarz are in the middle of negotiations on a potential contract extension, with both sides working toward a new deal.
ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reported Saturday that the talks have been “quite extensive,” adding that “both sides are leaving no stone unturned” as they look for common ground. Stolarz, 30, is entering the final year of the two-year, $5 million deal he signed with Toronto on the opening day of free agency in 2024.
Stolarz had a breakout campaign in his first season with the Leafs, finishing with a 21-8-3 record and a .926 save percentage across 34 appearances. He even generated Vezina Trophy buzz, posting a .927 save percentage through his first 16 starts before knee surgery sidelined him for six weeks. He later won the playoff starter’s job, helping Toronto defeat Ottawa in the first round.
Still, durability remains the biggest question mark. Stolarz suffered a concussion in Round 2 against Florida, forcing Joseph Woll to take over the crease. That history of injuries looms large in negotiations, even as his metrics over the past two seasons rank among the NHL’s top five.
What Does Stolarz Want On an Extension with the Maple Leafs?
Speaking on Leafs Morning Take, Stolarz made clear his priorities: “Just getting paid fairly. Something that helps the team, but at the same time shows they believe in me. I’ll leave that to the agent and Tre (Brad Treliving).”
According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the two sides remain far apart, but there’s time to bridge the gap. If Stolarz stays healthy and reaches the 50-game mark this season while maintaining his elite numbers, the price tag on his next contract could rise significantly.
Next: Insider: Carter Hart Ruling Out Oilers, Flyers and 6 Other Teams
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 minutes ago
Oilers’ Possible Deadline Target Out 6–8 Weeks After Knee Surgery
The Los Angeles Kings report Corey Perry injury, sidelining him for up to two...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 28 minutes ago
Flyers Trade Fedotov to Blue Jackets, Future of Carter Hart in Philly?
The Philadelphia Flyers trade Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a draft...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Kaprizov Standoff with Wild Linked To McDavid’s Upcoming Deal
Learn about Kirill Kaprizov's contract negotiations and his pursuit of a high-value deal compared...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Ready to Trade Nick Robertson, Know Ideal Return
Find out why the Leafs may consider trading Nick Robertson despite his recent contract...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Here’s Who Actually Knows What’s Going On With McDavid’s Deal
Uncover the truth about the McDavid noise surrounding his contract negotiations and what insiders...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
5 Suspended Hockey Canada Players Eligible to Return to NHL, Timeline Set
What does the future hold for cleared Hockey Canada players as they return to...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Canadiens Among Teams Eyeing Bruins Forward Pavel Zacha
Learn why the Canadiens are interested in the Zacha trade and what it could...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Hughes on Canucks Future: “Anything Can Change”
Delve into Quinn Hughes' comments on the 32 Thoughts podcast and what they mean...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Contract Jackpot? Eichel’s Plans in Vegas Take Unexpected Turn
Jack Eichel desires to secure the Eichel extension Vegas and why he wants to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Report: Oilers Eyeing 6-Year Deal For Important Top-4 Defenseman
Learn about Jake Walman contract rumors and what Bob Stauffer says about a possible...