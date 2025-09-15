Insider Reveals Stunning Details on Kaprizov’s Future and Wild Offer

Kirill Kaprizov’s contract saga in Minnesota has become one of the biggest storylines in the NHL, and Elliotte Friedman believes there’s far more going on than meets the eye. Speaking on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman said he’s convinced Kaprizov’s camp knows bigger offers could be out there — possibly in the $19 to $20 million range.

“One of the reasons he did not take the eight times 16 is because the smoke signals are such that he knows there are bigger deals out there,” Friedman explained. “Or at least people telling him there are bigger deals out there.”

While Friedman wonders if the assumption is that Kaprizov is tied to teams like Florida, Tampa Bay, and the Rangers, Friedman noted that those destinations might not realistically stretch to the numbers being whispered. The Rangers, in particular, would face challenges juggling their existing star contracts alongside any potential mega-deal for Kaprizov. One of the problems for the Rangers is that Kaprizov is represented by Paul Theofanous, who also represents Artemi Panarin. There’s a thought that the Rangers can’t do both contracts and that’s a potential conflict for the agent.

Rumors swirl about the Wild asking Kaprizov for a trade list as negotiations continue. Are they accurate and what’s going on here?

Interestingly, Friedman also pointed out that Kaprizov hasn’t spoken poorly about Minnesota behind closed doors. “He has spoken very well about the team, the city, and the organization,” Friedman said. “It’s not like he sits there and says, ‘I can’t wait to get out of here.’”

Are the Wild Willing to Negotiate Against Themselves?

Still, the Wild may now be negotiating against themselves. With ownership already on record saying they’ll “do whatever it takes,” Kaprizov’s camp could simply wait and watch the number climb.

Whether that leads to a historic $20 million deal in Minnesota or a move elsewhere remains to be seen, but as Friedman put it, “But I think this story is so explosive and there’s so much talk about it around the league… I think if there was a number on the table, then I think we’d know about it.”

Friedman teased that Kaprizov may be worth more to the Wild than he’d be worth in other markets and that will come into effect here.

Friedman also said that Kaprizov has a no-trade and he doesn’t want to be traded this year. How he handles this all going public and how he handles talk will be intriguing. It has been reported that Kaprizov has already been embarrassed by all of this getting out.

