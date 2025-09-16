Speculation Swirls on Possible Controversial Leafs Roster Addition

Thanks to TSN’s Darren Dreger, speculation is swirling that the Toronto Maple Leafs could take a look at former Calgary Flame Dillon Dubé as a potential addition to their forward group this fall. Dubé, 27, has managed just seven goals in his last 85 professional games, with half of those coming in the KHL. Still, some insiders believe he won’t have trouble finding another NHL home.

Dreger recently suggested that Leafs GM Brad Treliving, who has history with Dubé from his Calgary days, might “take a decent swing” at bringing the winger to Toronto. The Leafs have been searching for help in their top six, and Dubé’s past two 18-goal seasons under Treliving in Calgary could make him an intriguing option. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Treliving and the Leafs put their hat in the ring,” he noted.

That said, there are complications. Dubé left the Flames citing personal reasons, only for the team to be later blindsided by charges filed against him. While some believe Dubé, along with Michael McLeod and Carter Hart, will eventually play NHL games again, any signing would carry risk.

Toronto has offered second chances before, but never in a case with as much notoriety as Dubé’s. It would also be a lot to ask of Dube, who in the center of the hockey universe, would be inundated with questions. For Treliving, the safer move might be to improve the roster through internal depth or a trade rather than wading into controversy.

How Serious Will Toronto Get on Dube?

The NHL insider did admit that there’s a growing sentiment out there that players coming off the Hockey Canada trial will try to avoid playing in Canada. That could make the Maple Leafs an option, but not necessarily a favorite.

“It doesn’t mean that Toronto is a frontrunner. It doesn’t mean that the Maple Leafs are going to land Dillon Dubé,” says Dreger. “But I mentioned earlier about their want for a top-six forward. The assumption is that a player like that could come in and fill that role.”

A second-round pick in 2016 and a Memorial Cup winner with Kelowna, Dubé still has pedigree. But after a year and a half away from NHL ice, the idea of him stepping straight into a top-six role seems far-fetched.

