Flames Navigate Contract Hurdle: Shift Focus to Hanifin and Tanev

In the latest update from the NHL contract negotiation front, Elias Lindholm’s salary expectations have reportedly hit the $9 million mark, posing a significant challenge for the Calgary Flames. According to insights shared by renowned analyst Elliotte Friedman in his recent 32 Thoughts podcast, the Flames find themselves in a delicate position, unable to meet Lindholm’s financial demands. Consequently, the team appears to be shifting its focus towards securing extensions for key defensemen Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev. It’s a move that could potentially stabilize their roster amid Lindholm’s uncertain contract situation.
The Flames’ management has revisited discussions with Hanifin and Tanev, aiming to finalize contract extensions that would ensure the team’s defensive core remains intact. When it comes to Tanev, Friedman emphasized the team’s cautious approach regarding the term of the contract. At 33, he’s not exactly a sure bet if given multiple years.
Interestingly, Hanifin’s willingness to consider an extension marks a notable change in his stance. Previously, there were speculations about his possible departure, with the player expressing a desire to assess the unfolding season before making any commitments. However, recent conversations indicate a significant shift in his mindset, showcasing his dedication to the Flames’ future.
Flames Are Doing Their Best With a Tricky Situation
General Manager Craig Conroy acknowledged the complexities of these negotiations, describing the process as challenging yet ongoing. He emphasized his commitment to engaging with all players regarding their contract renewals, emphasizing that none of them have expressed a desire to leave Calgary.
The uncertainty looms, but the Flames’ management remains determined to navigate these challenges. The good news is that players who were once viewed as all but gone are shifting gears and looking to stick around. For Lindholm, it’s just about the money. A hot start might convince the Flames to get to where he’s asking.
