Jets Sign Schiefele and Hellebuyck Each to 7-Year Extensions

The Winnipeg Jets have taken care of some major business on Monday, inking both forward Mark Schiefele and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to long-term extensions. The deals are each seven-year contracts, worth $8.5 million per season. The extensions bring an end to any worry that either will leave, as both were rumored to be potentially looking at other opportunities as pending unrestricted free agents.

Pierre LeBrun wrote, “Spoke with Jets chairman Mark Chipman last week in NYC at BOG and he was confident in the direction those negotiations were going. He was proven right. Just huge for that franchise.” Darren Dreger of TSN adds, “A lot of negotiating the last couple of days to get both extensions done before the start of the season. There is still some work being done on the trade protection.”

Puck Pedia has the full breakdown of each contract:

2024-25: $5MM salary, $5MM signing bonus

2025-26: $10MM salary

2026-27: $7.5MM salary

2027-28: $10MM salary

2028-29: $9MM salary

2029-30: $7MM salary

2030-31: $6MM salary

At 30 years old, Scheifele was about to enter the last year of his eight-year contract with a cap hit of $6.125 million. Talk of him potentially being moved to the Boston Bruins surfaced over the summer, but the belief in Winnipeg was that the team always prioritized keeping him.

Similarly, Hellebuyck, also 30, was approaching the end of a comparable contract, earning $6.167 million annually. He had spoken publicly about wanting to win a Stanley Cup and keeping his options open. Speculation was that he could be dealt at some point during the season if not re-signed.

Jets Remove Cloud of Uncertainty

With these deals, the Jets have removed any doubt that these players will be lost during the season or need to be shopped ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Getting rid of that grey cloud over team this season will allow them to focus on trying to win hockey games.

Both players have received a raise of approximately $2.4 million per season, ensuring their presence with the Jets well into their prime years and beyond.