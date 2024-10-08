Jakob Pelletier Demotion Is Part of His Overall Growth with Flames

In a recent move, the Calgary Flames sent promising young forward Jakob Pelletier down to the minors. GM Craig Conroy knew it was a risk both because Pelletier could have been claimed but also might feel he earned a spot. Conry explained, “I need him playing games. I need him being the best player in the American League… To have him be up and not play, that doesn’t help anyone.”
However, head coach Ryan Huska isn’t worried about the player’s response. Huska shared his thoughts on Pelletier’s attitude and approach. In doing so, he emphasized the opportunity this decision presents for the prospect to improve and eventually earn his spot back on the Flames’ NHL roster.
Pelletier’s Mindset: Embracing the Challenge
In the video below, you can see coach Huska talk about his young player.
Coach Huska acknowledges that being sent down is tough for any player, and Pelletier should feel some frustration. However, Huska noted on the video that he believes that this frustration can be channeled positively. “If you take it the right way, you should be a little upset for sure,” said Huska, noting that Pelletier can use this experience to sharpen his skills and make a stronger case for his return to the NHL.
Areas for Improvement: The Next Step in Development
Huska stressed that the demotion doesn’t reflect a lack of talent. Rather, it highlights the need for Pelletier to refine certain aspects of his game. “There are certain things that I have to get better at,” Huska explained. He hinted that Pelletier has specific areas to focus on during his time in the minors. This developmental period allows him to improve and grow, preparing him to contribute more effectively when he gets his next chance in the NHL.
Pelletier’s Attitude: A Source of Confidence for the Flames
Despite the setback, Huska isn’t concerned about Pelletier’s mentality or ability to handle adversity. “His attitude—I don’t worry about that at all,” Huska stated confidently. He praised Pelletier’s steady demeanor, noting that the player remains grounded and consistent, regardless of the highs or lows he experiences. Huska is optimistic that Pelletier will approach this challenge with the right mindset. He’ll put in the work necessary to return to the Flames.
Pelletier’s Road Back to the NHL
Under Coach Huska’s guidance, Jakob Pelletier has a clear path for growth and improvement. The Flames expect him to use his time in the minors as an opportunity to fine-tune his skills and come back stronger. Huska’s confidence in Pelletier’s attitude suggests that the young forward is well-equipped to handle this challenge and return to the Flames with renewed determination.
