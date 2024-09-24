Rangers Risk Being Exposed If They Don’t Sign Shesterkin Deal

Following news that goaltender Igor Shesterkin has set a deadline for the start of the season for the New York Rangers to negotiate a new contract, Adam Herman of Bleacher Report examined the dilemma facing the organization: they can’t afford to pay Shesterkin what he may demand, but they also can’t afford not to pay him whatever he asks.
Related: Shesterkin Contract Negotiations With Rangers Hit Major Snag
The Rangers have almost no leverage and are in a tough position because Shesterkin is arguably the best goaltender in the NHL, and several teams would gladly offer him a hefty contract. More of an issue for the Rangers, they just aren’t very good without him.
The crux of the issue, Herman argues, is that while other teams have won the Stanley Cup without elite goaltending, the Rangers’ strategy fundamentally relies on excellence that is Shesterkin. Their style of play, which often allows opponents to spend extended periods in their defensive zone, has worked because Shesterkin can withstand pressure that other goalies can’t.
Without him, their game plan falls apart.
Can the Rangers Afford to Let Him Sign Elsewhere?
Herman argues that if the Rangers elect not to pay him upwards of $11 million annually, they would have no choice but to reshape the team. While they have promising young talent, without Shesterkin, any chance of contending for the Stanley Cup would disappear.
The team, as currently constructed, sits near the bottom of the league in even-strength scoring chance ratios, meaning they rely heavily on their star goalie to hide their weaknesses. Any other goaltender will likely lead to the Rangers getting exposed.
Ultimately, perhaps the only choice is to bite the bullet and give Shesterkin a contract that may cause the Rangers to shuffle their roster around. The team will have the best goalie in the world, but they’ll also be forced to move other pieces.
Next: Winnipeg Jets Sign Cole Perfetti to 2-Year Extension
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 mins ago
Draisaitl’s Second Line: Oilers Make an Early Mistake in Preseason
The Edmonton Oilers could have tested Leon Draisaitl's projected second line, but chose not...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Might Have Hinted At Injury Reality for Evander Kane
The Edmonton Oilers released a statement on Evander Kane's injury, but closely reading what...
-
New York Rangers/ 4 hours ago
Rangers Risk Being Exposed If They Don’t Sign Shesterkin Deal
The New York Rangers might have no choice but to sign goaltender Igor Shesterkin...
-
New York Rangers/ 21 hours ago
Shesterkin Contract Negotiations With Rangers Hit Major Snag
Goaltender Igor Shesterkin just put serious pressure on the New York Rangers regarding his...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 21 hours ago
Wild’s Matt Boldy Uncertain for Season Opener After Training Camp Injury
The Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy is uncertain for the regular season opener after a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Amazon Prime’s “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL” Trailer Shows Fired-Up McDavid Clip
Amazon Prime's "FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" Trailer includes a clip of a fired-up Connor...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Give Matthew Knies Big Opportunity in Contract Year
The Toronto Maple Leafs will give Matthew Knies a big opportunity playing in a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers New Hires Show Analytics and Salary Cap Moves a Priority
The Edmonton Oilers have made notable hires, reflecting their commitment to prioritizing analytics and...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Lane Hutson Training Camp Saucer Pass: Real Deal or Just Hype?
Lane Hutson is catching attention with a wild saucer pass at Montreal Canadiens training...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Give “Blunt” Challenge To Brock Boeser Ahead of Season
GM Patrik Allvin has sent a "blunt message" to Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser...