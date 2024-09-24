Rangers Risk Being Exposed If They Don’t Sign Shesterkin Deal

Following news that goaltender Igor Shesterkin has set a deadline for the start of the season for the New York Rangers to negotiate a new contract, Adam Herman of Bleacher Report examined the dilemma facing the organization: they can’t afford to pay Shesterkin what he may demand, but they also can’t afford not to pay him whatever he asks.

The Rangers have almost no leverage and are in a tough position because Shesterkin is arguably the best goaltender in the NHL, and several teams would gladly offer him a hefty contract. More of an issue for the Rangers, they just aren’t very good without him.

Igor Shesterkin Rangers contract concerns

The crux of the issue, Herman argues, is that while other teams have won the Stanley Cup without elite goaltending, the Rangers’ strategy fundamentally relies on excellence that is Shesterkin. Their style of play, which often allows opponents to spend extended periods in their defensive zone, has worked because Shesterkin can withstand pressure that other goalies can’t.

Without him, their game plan falls apart.

Can the Rangers Afford to Let Him Sign Elsewhere?

Herman argues that if the Rangers elect not to pay him upwards of $11 million annually, they would have no choice but to reshape the team. While they have promising young talent, without Shesterkin, any chance of contending for the Stanley Cup would disappear.

The team, as currently constructed, sits near the bottom of the league in even-strength scoring chance ratios, meaning they rely heavily on their star goalie to hide their weaknesses. Any other goaltender will likely lead to the Rangers getting exposed.

Ultimately, perhaps the only choice is to bite the bullet and give Shesterkin a contract that may cause the Rangers to shuffle their roster around. The team will have the best goalie in the world, but they’ll also be forced to move other pieces.

