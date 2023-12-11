Are Odds of Talk Crosby Ends Career Outside Pittsburgh Close to True?

It would be hard to imagine Sidney Crosby playing anywhere other than with the Pittsburgh Penguins. That said, plenty of NHLers have had the same thing said about them. Martin Brodeur was never supposed to leave the New Jersey Devils. Claude Giroux anywhere other than Philadelphia seemed ridiculous. Patrick Kane wasn’t likely to leave the Chicago Blackhawks, but he’s now played for two other teams in two seasons. The reality is, players rarely retire with the team that drafted and developed them.

But, could Crosby leave Pittsburgh? While trade talk has popped up in the past, it was never believed to be all that serious. The Penguins have always maintained wanting to keep him. Crobsy has never hinted at wanting to leave. That said, buzz is that he might be considering a couple different locations to close out his career.

What People Are Hearing About Crosby’s Future with Penguins

According to the panel of the sdpnsports podcast, Crosby might have a few destinations on his radar.

Steve Dangle noted, “All the whispers I’ve heard over, I’d say, the last three or four years… there’s a solid chance he would end his career somewhere other than Pittsburgh.” He added, “Montreal is one name I’ve heard out there and then joining MacKinnon in Colorado.”

Crosby has this season and next remaining on a deal that pays him $8.7 million per season. The Penguins are also in a window to win that is rapidly closing. They are struggling this season and as the team gets older, their chances of competing dwindle. Crosby could re-sign, but he’d be sticking around for the sole reason of not leaving the organization. He’s still a valuable player and with 27 points in 26 games with the Pens so far this season, teams would pay handsomely to trade for him.

New President and GM Kyle Dubas might be seen as enemy No. 1 if he were to make a deal, but he’s got some leash as the new guy in town, trying to move this franchise forward. What comes next for the team is more likely a rebuild than it is a retool or reshuffle to make the team a contender.

Why the Canadiens and Avalanche for Crosby?

Montreal is probably in the mix because the Habs were said to be his favorite team growing up. It’s not terribly far from his home and the team is slowly improving. They are the opposite of the Penguins in that they have a lot of good, young talent ready to take the next step. A scenario might unfold where he signs with the Canadiens, helps mentor the likes of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, plays for a year, and subsequently retires close to his roots.

Sidney Crosby Penguins

Another team in the discussion is the Colorado Avalanche, primarily due to the connection with Nathan MacKinnon. They are close and share roots, having followed similar paths to the NHL. The prospect of Crosby joining forces with MacKinnon, along with talents like Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar, becomes intriguing, especially if the Avalanche remain competitive in the playoff race.

Could Crosby Really Leave the Penguins?

The question becomes whether this is something the Penguins and Crosby look at this season or if he waits until his contract is over. Much of that will depend on how badly the Pens falter as this season rolls along.

While it remains uncertain where Crosby’s future lies, speculation about his potential departure from Pittsburgh will linger until he inks a new contract with the Penguins, if there was ever a time to consider a move, this season might be it.

