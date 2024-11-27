Who Should Be Canada’s Goalie for the Four Nations Face-Off?

Team Canada’s fate at the Four Nations Face-Off in February could hinge on a critical decision: who will be their starting goalie? Gone are the days of luminaries like Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur, and Carey Price. A group of capable yet flawed netminders now contests Canada’s crease.

With no clear-cut elite option, the decision-makers face a tough choice. This post will evaluate the top candidates vying to own the blue paint when Canada faces Sweden on February 12.

The Top Six Team Canadian Choices for Goalies

When selecting Team Canada’s goaltenders, the options are as diverse as they are talented. Narrowing it down to a top six is no easy task, and the criteria can vary depending on your perspective. Do you prioritize a goalie’s long-term track record of success, or do you bet on someone riding a hot streak?

Should you lean toward a goalie benefiting from a strong team in front of them or one who thrives despite playing for a lower-ranked squad? The decision is deeply contextual, influenced by your allegiances and philosophies about what makes a goaltender the best choice for the moment.

Here are six potential candidates to consider, listed in no particular order.

Choice One: The Veteran Champion: Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington’s name is synonymous with big-game moments—at least when looking back to 2019 when he backstopped the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup. However, consistency has eluded him since that career-defining run. The Richmond Hill native’s fiery demeanor and ability to rise to the occasion could make him a strong choice. But with a shaky start to the 2024 season, Team Canada might hesitate to place all its bets on him.

Jordan Binnington Blues trade talk

Choice Two: The Towering Presence: Adin Hill

Standing 6-foot-6, Adin Hill brings size, calmness, and a recent Stanley Cup victory with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. Hill has proven he can dominate during high-pressure moments, but like Binnington, he’s struggled to find form early this season. His ability to string together a hot streak makes him a tempting option for a short tournament.

Choice Three: The Decorated Veteran: Marc-André Fleury

At almost 40 years old, Marc-André Fleury is no longer the perennial All-Star he once was. However, his wealth of experience, leadership, and calming influence in the locker room could be invaluable for Canada. While he may not be the first choice in the net, Fleury’s presence as a third-string option could bolster the team’s chemistry. [As an author’s aside, he would be my choice.]

Choice Four: The Rising Star: Stuart Skinner

After nearly guiding the Edmonton Oilers to a Stanley Cup Final last spring, Stuart Skinner has emerged as a legitimate contender. Despite some early-season struggles, the 25-year-old can rebound and thrive under pressure. Skinner’s track record of adjusting mid-season makes him a wildcard candidate.

Choice Five: The Reliable Option: Cam Talbot

Cam Talbot has been Canada’s steadiest goaltender this season, boasting the best save percentage of the group. However, his lack of playoff success and big-game experience might make Hockey Canada think twice about entrusting him with the starting role.

Choice Six: The Newcomer: Logan Thompson

Acquired by the Washington Capitals this offseason, Logan Thompson has turned heads by winning seven straight starts. His lack of a long track record and undrafted status might work against him, but his recent form makes him an intriguing option for the third goalie spot.

Which Canadian Goalie Will Be Chosen?

With rosters finalized on December 4, Team Canada’s challenge is formidable. How can one predict who will be in peak form two months from now? While the current crop may lack a “can’t-miss” candidate, there are plenty of capable options. Analysts expect Binnington and Hill to earn the top two spots, with a battle brewing for the third slot: Fleury’s leadership, Thompson’s recent surge, and Skinner’s potential all present compelling cases.

The Four Nations Faceoff allows Canada’s goaltenders to shine on an international stage. While the team’s fate might depend on finding a hot hand, it also highlights the pressing need for a renewed focus on goaltender development.

Related: Canucks Turned Defensive Coup Into Statement Win by Lankinen