Sharks Waive Long-Time D-Man, Likely Headed Towards Buy Out

The San Jose Sharks have placed veteran defenseman Marc-Édouard Vlasic on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout, signaling the likely end of his 18-season tenure with the team.

The Sharks issued a statement regarding their decision to waive Vlasic. GM Mike Grier noted:

“This was a difficult decision to make today, with how much Marc has meant to the San Jose organization for 19 years. I was fortunate enough to be here with Marc for his first season with the Sharks, and knew he would become a great defenseman. Over the course of his career in the NHL, Vlasic was one of the premier shutdown defensemen, earning tough defensive assignments on the ice against the best players in the world and doing it with effectiveness.”

Grier added, “He will go down not only as one of the best defensemen in franchise history, but one of the best players.”

Will Anyone Pluck Vlasic Off of Waivers?

Vlasic, 38, was entering the final year of an eight-year, $56 million deal carrying a $7 million average annual value. With just three points in 27 games this past season and a steadily declining role, the move allows the Sharks to clear cap space as part of a broader rebuild. It seems unlikely another team will pick up his contract, even with a rising salary cap. The only option would be a team struggling to reach the salary cap floor. However, the Sharks have the most cap space of any team in the NHL.

Per PuckPedia, San Jose is projected to free up $41.7 million in cap room, giving them significant flexibility moving forward.

The buyout will spread his cap hit over multiple years while offering short-term relief. It will cost the team $1.166 million for each of the next two seasons, dropping his cap hit to $4.6 million this season and saving the team $2.33 on the cap.

Vlasic played all 1,300 of his NHL games with San Jose. Once bought out, he will become an unrestricted free agent and a potentially solid low-cost depth defenseman for a contender.

