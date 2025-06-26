San Jose Sharks
Sharks Waive Long-Time D-Man, Likely Headed Towards Buy Out
San Jose parts ways with longtime blueliner Marc-Édouard Vlasic, waiving him so they can buy out the final year of his contract.
The San Jose Sharks have placed veteran defenseman Marc-Édouard Vlasic on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout, signaling the likely end of his 18-season tenure with the team.
The #SJSharks issue statement on Marc-Edouard Vlasic.— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 26, 2025
The Sharks issued a statement regarding their decision to waive Vlasic. GM Mike Grier noted:
“This was a difficult decision to make today, with how much Marc has meant to the San Jose organization for 19 years. I was fortunate enough to be here with Marc for his first season with the Sharks, and knew he would become a great defenseman. Over the course of his career in the NHL, Vlasic was one of the premier shutdown defensemen, earning tough defensive assignments on the ice against the best players in the world and doing it with effectiveness.”
Grier added, “He will go down not only as one of the best defensemen in franchise history, but one of the best players.”
Will Anyone Pluck Vlasic Off of Waivers?
Vlasic, 38, was entering the final year of an eight-year, $56 million deal carrying a $7 million average annual value. With just three points in 27 games this past season and a steadily declining role, the move allows the Sharks to clear cap space as part of a broader rebuild. It seems unlikely another team will pick up his contract, even with a rising salary cap. The only option would be a team struggling to reach the salary cap floor. However, the Sharks have the most cap space of any team in the NHL.
Per PuckPedia, San Jose is projected to free up $41.7 million in cap room, giving them significant flexibility moving forward.
The buyout will spread his cap hit over multiple years while offering short-term relief. It will cost the team $1.166 million for each of the next two seasons, dropping his cap hit to $4.6 million this season and saving the team $2.33 on the cap.
Vlasic played all 1,300 of his NHL games with San Jose. Once bought out, he will become an unrestricted free agent and a potentially solid low-cost depth defenseman for a contender.
Next: Stars Sign Jamie Benn to Bonus-Heavy Contract Extension
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 minutes ago
Report: Oilers Linked to Trade with Utah for Matias Maccelli
The Edmonton Oilers are rumored to be eyeing Utah’s Mattias Maccelli, but is he...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 46 minutes ago
Wild Trade Frederick Gaudreau to Kraken for a Draft Pick
The Seattle Kraken have acquired forward Frederick Gaudreau in a move that adds veteran...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Major Changes: NHL, NHLPA to Announce CBA Extension
The NHL and NHLPA are finalizing a four-year CBA extension that includes major changes...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 13 hours ago
JJ Peterka Involved in Huge Trade Between Mammoth and Sabres
The Utah Mammoth are close to acquiring 23-year-old winger JJ Peterka from the Buffalo...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
NHL Makes Puzzling Pivot Regarding Evander Kane LTIR Probe
Despite full cooperation from the Oilers, the NHL has made an odd move regarding...
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
Trade Unlikely as Canucks Work Toward Thatcher Demko Extension
The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly making progress on a multi-year extension with goaltender Thatcher...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Are the Oilers and Bouchard Closing in on a “Sweet Spot Deal”?
The Edmonton Oilers and Evan Bouchard are considering a mutually beneficial four-year extension. How...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Maple Leafs Considering Moving Recent Big Blue Line Pickup
The Maple Leafs aren’t actively shopping their recent trade deadline acquisition, but Toronto could...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Maple Leafs Appear Set for Seismic Shift, Including a Sign-and-Trade?
The Toronto Maple Leafs remain linked to big moves over the next few days....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
What to Expect From Oilers After Evander Kane Trade
Now that the Edmonton Oilers have traded Evander Kane, what is their plan with...