San Jose Sharks
Dmitry Orlov Signs 2-Year Deal with Sharks, Sharks Claim Leddy
Dmitry Orlov has signed a two-year deal with the San Jose Sharks. The deal is worth $6.5 million per season.
As per Pierre LeBrun, “Last work tweet for a while: Dmitry Orlov has agreed to a two-year deal with San Jose, $6.5M AAV per season.” Elliotte Friedman has also confirmed the signing.
Dmitry Orlov has signed a two-year, $6.5M AAV contract with the Sharks, per @PierreVLeBrun pic.twitter.com/2vUDssK8d5— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 3, 2025
Orlov, who most recently played for the Carolina Hurricanes and discussed an extension, went to market after the two sides couldn’t work out terms on a new deal. The puck-moving defenseman was a huge piece of a successful run with the Boston Bruins, and was a stud for the Washington Capitals. However, he didn’t quite fit with the Hurricanes, and he took a step backward, which likely cost him in free agency.
He had six goals and 28 points in 2024-25, playing 20:00 minutes per game over 76 games played.
Sean McIndoe of The Athletic explained:
“Two years ago, he bet on himself with a two-year deal in Carolina that was timed to end just as the cap skyrocketed. It felt foolproof, but the fit with the Hurricanes never quite clicked, and it will be interesting to see how long anyone is willing to go on the 33-year-old.”
The Sharks ultimately wind up being the team to pay the defenseman more than most teams were likely willing to spend. It will be intriguing to see how much he helps a team taking its first real steps toward becoming a contender.
The Sharks also claimed Nick Leddy off of waivers from the St. Louis Blues.
