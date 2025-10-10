NHL News
Sharks Owner Knocks Karlsson, Talk Team’s Brighter Future
Hasso Plattner discusses the Sharks’ future and the lasting effects of Erik Karlsson’s time with the organization.
San Jose Sharks owner Hasso Plattner rarely makes public appearances. Still, ahead of the home opener (an ugly overtime loss), he sat down with the media to reflect on the team’s past and future — including his perspective on star defenseman Erik Karlsson.
No longer with the Sharks and patrolling the blue line for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Karlsson is not part of the Sharks’ everyday business matters. That said, it sounds like there are times when Plattner still looks back at Karlsson’s run with the organization and regrets a lot about that run with the franchise.
Plattner was candid about the difficult decisions that led to the Sharks’ 2022 rebuild. “EK65 [Karlsson] was probably the last real try to keep the level of the Thorntons and Pavelskis,” he said. “First, one guy is not enough. Second, you know his qualities and you know his deficiencies; he was not the most team-friendly player. He was good, but he was probably very good in a very good team.” He added, “It was not the right environment.”
The owner emphasized that rebuilding was a long-term necessity. With players like Brent Burns, Tomas Hertl, and Joe Pavelski leaving, and Logan Couture sidelined by injury, Plattner said, “There was no way that we could rescue the team.” While Karlsson remained a superstar, Plattner believes relying on a single star isn’t enough to sustain a contender.
Plattner also reflected on past regrets, particularly letting Hertl leave. “I really liked him. We always had fun together and joked. He always had a smile on his face and was a good guy,” he said.
Focusing on the Future for the Sharks
Looking forward, Plattner praised the current management and young talent, including Macklin Celebrini and other prospects. He believes the team is on a steady upward trajectory, with the potential to be even better than previous Sharks squads.
With the salary cap rising, Plattner indicated financial flexibility won’t be an issue if the team continues to perform, saying, “If we are playing better and there is this steady trajectory up to a competitive team, then that shouldn’t be a problem.”
If there’s one takeaway from Plattner’s comments, it’s that Karlsson won’t be on his way back to San Jose. That ship has sailed.
Next: Bill Guerin Makes ‘Wild’ Admission About Kaprizov’s Deal
More News
-
NHL News/ 10 minutes ago
Sharks Owner Knocks Karlsson, Talk Team’s Brighter Future
Hasso Plattner discusses the Sharks' future and the lasting effects of Erik Karlsson's time...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 53 minutes ago
“It Wasn’t Fun”: Roslovic Talks Hurdles Before Joining Oilers
Explore Jack Roslovic's journey with the Oilers as he navigates through a challenging offseason...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 7 hours ago
Bill Guerin Makes ‘Wild’ Admission About Kaprizov’s Deal
The Kaprizov deal with the Wild is coming under fire; learn why GM Bill...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Oilers Place Walman on Injured Reserve, New Signee Joins Roster Without Cap Issue
The Edmonton Oilers place Jake Walman on injured reserve, allowing roster flexibility while finalizing...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Insider Says Top D-Man’s NHL Contract the Next “Nuclear Explosion”
Find out why the Makar extension Avalanche is poised to create major changes in...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Jack Eichel Officially Signs 8-Yr Deal with the Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel has officially signed an eight-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. It's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Score Big Wins With McDavid, Walman, and Ekholm Deals
Unpack the significance of the Walman McDavid Ekholm Oilers deals ahead of the season...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Golden Knights and Eichel Close to Finalizing 8-Year Extension
Jack Eichel is close to a long-term extension with the Vegas Golden Knights. Discover...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Tension Rising?: Hughes Calming Canadiens Fans Over Hutson Contract Rumors
Have things gotten tense between Lane Hutson and the Canadiens during their current status...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
McDavid’s Contract: A One-of-One Situation Or a Pending Problem?
Explore the McDavid contract problem and its impact on future salaries in the NHL....