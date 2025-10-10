Sharks Owner Knocks Karlsson, Talk Team’s Brighter Future

San Jose Sharks owner Hasso Plattner rarely makes public appearances. Still, ahead of the home opener (an ugly overtime loss), he sat down with the media to reflect on the team’s past and future — including his perspective on star defenseman Erik Karlsson.

No longer with the Sharks and patrolling the blue line for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Karlsson is not part of the Sharks’ everyday business matters. That said, it sounds like there are times when Plattner still looks back at Karlsson’s run with the organization and regrets a lot about that run with the franchise.

Plattner was candid about the difficult decisions that led to the Sharks’ 2022 rebuild. “EK65 [Karlsson] was probably the last real try to keep the level of the Thorntons and Pavelskis,” he said. “First, one guy is not enough. Second, you know his qualities and you know his deficiencies; he was not the most team-friendly player. He was good, but he was probably very good in a very good team.” He added, “It was not the right environment.”

Erik Karlsson San Jose Sharks

The owner emphasized that rebuilding was a long-term necessity. With players like Brent Burns, Tomas Hertl, and Joe Pavelski leaving, and Logan Couture sidelined by injury, Plattner said, “There was no way that we could rescue the team.” While Karlsson remained a superstar, Plattner believes relying on a single star isn’t enough to sustain a contender.

Plattner also reflected on past regrets, particularly letting Hertl leave. “I really liked him. We always had fun together and joked. He always had a smile on his face and was a good guy,” he said.

Focusing on the Future for the Sharks

Looking forward, Plattner praised the current management and young talent, including Macklin Celebrini and other prospects. He believes the team is on a steady upward trajectory, with the potential to be even better than previous Sharks squads.

With the salary cap rising, Plattner indicated financial flexibility won’t be an issue if the team continues to perform, saying, “If we are playing better and there is this steady trajectory up to a competitive team, then that shouldn’t be a problem.”

If there’s one takeaway from Plattner’s comments, it’s that Karlsson won’t be on his way back to San Jose. That ship has sailed.

