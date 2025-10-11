Edmonton Oilers
Pickard In, Skinner Out : What It Means for the Oilers’ Goalie Situation
Calvin Pickard steps in as the new starter for the Edmonton Oilers following a tough loss. Learn about this significant change.
It may mean nothing, but it may also be a sign that the rope in Edmonton for goaltender Stuart Skinner is extremely short. The Edmonton Oilers are making a notable change in goal as they prepare for their second game of the season against the Vancouver Canucks.
As the Oilers took the ice for their morning skate on Saturday, it was clear that a goaltending change was taking place, and the backup, Calvin Pickard, was becoming the starter.
After a narrow shootout loss to the Calgary Flames on Friday, Stuart Skinner came under fire for a costly misplay on Calgary’s third goal. He noted after the game that he had to make a quicker decision on a play that he had poorly handled. Skinner said it was one of those sequences that are rare, but make a goalie look really bad. It appears the incident left a sour taste for head coach Kris Knoblauch, as Pickard will start in the net.
While it’s still early in the season and the Oilers got a point in the Calgary loss, time is of the essence in Edmonton. The goaltending situation remains one of the team’s biggest unanswered questions—every game matters.
Pickard is no stranger to stepping up in high-pressure situations. Last season, he served as Edmonton’s backup, posting a 22-10-1 record with a 2.71 GAA and .900 save percentage across 36 games. In the playoffs, he replaced a struggling Skinner, leading the Oilers to a dramatic four-game comeback against the Los Angeles Kings and winning six consecutive games before another switch put Skinner back in.
The Oilers were rumored to be looking at other options this summer, ultimately adding Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth in a trade a couple of weeks ago. However, they have stuck with the tandem and Ryan Rishaug of TSN recently noted during an interview on Oilers Now: “They’ve committed to seeing what they have here for a chunk of time here with Stuart Skinner.”
Are the Oilers Already Losing Confidence in Skinner?
With Pickard starting, questions naturally arise about the team’s confidence in Skinner. Is this an early-season shakeup meant to give the backup a chance, or does it hint at a longer-term reevaluation of Edmonton’s goalie situation? Skinner remains the presumed starter, but his performance is under close scrutiny. That the Oilers aren’t giving him another look to see if he can rebound with a strong performance might be telling.
Next: Insiders Name Timeline on Sabres Trading Tuch, Say Talks Link Oilers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 seconds ago
Pickard In, Skinner Out : What It Means for the Oilers’ Goalie Situation
Calvin Pickard steps in as the new starter for the Edmonton Oilers following a...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Sharks Owner Knocks Karlsson, Talk Team’s Brighter Future
Hasso Plattner discusses the Sharks' future and the lasting effects of Erik Karlsson's time...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
“It Wasn’t Fun”: Roslovic Talks Hurdles Before Joining Oilers
Explore Jack Roslovic's journey with the Oilers as he navigates through a challenging offseason...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Bill Guerin Makes ‘Wild’ Admission About Kaprizov’s Deal
The Kaprizov deal with the Wild is coming under fire; learn why GM Bill...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Place Walman on Injured Reserve, New Signee Joins Roster Without Cap Issue
The Edmonton Oilers place Jake Walman on injured reserve, allowing roster flexibility while finalizing...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Insider Says Top D-Man’s NHL Contract the Next “Nuclear Explosion”
Find out why the Makar extension Avalanche is poised to create major changes in...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Jack Eichel Officially Signs 8-Yr Deal with the Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel has officially signed an eight-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. It's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Score Big Wins With McDavid, Walman, and Ekholm Deals
Unpack the significance of the Walman McDavid Ekholm Oilers deals ahead of the season...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Golden Knights and Eichel Close to Finalizing 8-Year Extension
Jack Eichel is close to a long-term extension with the Vegas Golden Knights. Discover...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 4 days ago
Tension Rising?: Hughes Calming Canadiens Fans Over Hutson Contract Rumors
Have things gotten tense between Lane Hutson and the Canadiens during their current status...