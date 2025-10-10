Minnesota Wild
Bill Guerin Makes ‘Wild’ Admission About Kaprizov’s Deal
The Kaprizov deal with the Wild is coming under fire; learn why GM Bill Guerin calls it an overpayment but doesn’t regret it.
Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin has never been one to avoid telling it like it is. Sometimes, he’s so forthcoming, it ruffles feathers, but, more often than not, it’s refreshing to hear a manager tell the truth to a point that surprises people. He’s doing so again, this time when it comes to the details of the team’s extension with superstar Kirill Kaprizov.
Guering is taking a few shots from fans who have been critical of the $138 million deal handed out to Kaprizov this summer. It’s the biggest contract in the history of the NHL and with players like Jack Eichel signing an eight-year deal for $13.5 million per season, or Connor McDavid signing a two-year deal at $12.5 million per season, the Kaprizov contract looks high.
Perhaps shockingly, Guerin is the first to admit, it’s an overpayment. Still, he doesn’t regret it.
The Wild Had to Pay Kaprizov, Or They Were Going to Lose Him
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun spoke with Guerin following the Eichel signing. He wanted Guerin’s reaction after hearing the news on what was seemingly a much more team-friendly deal for a superstar player.
Guerin said that he had to operate under different circumstances. His market operates differently, and paying Kaprizov $17 million per season was required to keep the forward in Minnesota past next season. While nothing was guaranteed, Guerin felt that there was a real risk to the franchise that they would lose Kaprizov to free agency, and it was worth it to ensure the star stayed where he was.
Guerin said he would do the deal all over again if he had to, noting he doesn’t regret the decision, even as deals are signed for lower dollar figures.
Interestingly, there’s some chatter that Kaprizov’s contract could create some friction in the Wild locker room. When you consider that their other players are making far less, Guerin positioned it as a chance to use those savings on Kaprizov. Still, others are wondering if guys like Matt Boldy ($7 million), Joel Eriksson Ek ($5.25 million), and Brock Faber ($8.5 million) may feel a little bitter.
This is not to say that Guerin is to blame, because timing was a huge factor here. And, Kaprizov is worth a lot more based on his value to that market and the revenue he generates from ticket sales.
