Edmonton Oilers
“It Wasn’t Fun”: Roslovic Talks Hurdles Before Joining Oilers
Explore Jack Roslovic’s journey with the Oilers as he navigates through a challenging offseason and steps into a new role.
When Jack Roslovic stepped onto the ice for his first Edmonton Oilers practice, it wasn’t just another new player joining a contender — it was the culmination of one of the longest, most uncertain summers of his career.
Unsigned deep into training camp season, the 27-year-old winger admits the waiting wasn’t easy. “It wasn’t fun,” Roslovic said with a wry grin after practice. “But you learn how to push and be your own driver — drive your own car.”
That phrase — drive your own car — may end up defining his second act in the NHL. Roslovic, who scored 22 goals last year, stayed sharp on his own while others were reporting to camp, skating daily and keeping ready for the right fit. The Oilers, juggling injuries and searching for speed on the wing, had kep tabs on him most of the offseason, but were limited with their budget. Roslovic was looking for a certain type of deal with an NHL team. It never came, or if it did, it came from a team he wasn’t thrilled about joining. That meant leaving money on the table to join the Oilers.
Now, Roslovic arrives in Edmonton determined to make it count. “It’s great to be in a place where you’re wanted and they see a fit,” he said. “Make plays, be a good guy in the locker room, fit well, don’t disrupt, and gel.”
Head coach Kris Knoblauch doesn’t expect to rush him into the lineup but hinted Roslovic will get a look on the wing once he’s ready — perhaps even alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.
“It’s fun seeing those guys go to work,” Roslovic said. “I’ve seen it before — but these are a different caliber.”
For the Oilers, Roslovic’s story isn’t just about opportunity. It’s about making good after thinking one thing was going to happen and then learning something else was the reality of his situation. His summer didn’t go as he’d expected, but he’s ready now to ensure his patience pays off.
