Sharks’ Celebrini on Living with Joe Thornton: “Gonna Be Awesome”

San Jose Sharks’ 2024 No. 1 overall pick, Macklin Celebrini, recently shared insights about his whirlwind summer, discussing the draft process, preparing for the upcoming season, and living with Sharks legend Joe Thornton. Reflecting on his experiences, Celebrini noted how intense yet enjoyable it has been, saying, “It’s been crazy, it’s been fun… you only go through the draft process once.”
Celebrini has focused on training hard this summer and improving critical aspects of his game as he prepares for the transition to the NHL. “Biggest, stronger, faster” has been his mantra. His primary goal? “Making that team and the opening night roster,” he emphasized, determined to leave his mark on the Sharks’ roster.
Training Alongside Sharks’ Newcomers
Celebrini isn’t just gearing up on his own; he’s also hitting the ice with fellow prospect Will Smith and other new teammates. These young players are central to the Sharks’ plans as San Jose rebuilds. “We have a lot of amazing young talent there… a lot of guys that can impact the game,” said Celebrini. He expressed excitement about the team’s fresh energy and looks forward to playing alongside his new teammates as they work toward turning things around in San Jose.
Perhaps the most intriguing part of Celebrini’s offseason is the opportunity to live with Joe Thornton, a San Jose Sharks legend and one of the greatest playmakers in NHL history. When asked what it would be like living with such a figure, Celebrini couldn’t contain his excitement. “It’s going to be awesome,” he said. Thornton’s career experience is invaluable, and Celebrini looks forward to learning from him daily. “To learn from such a legendary player like that… living in his house will be cool.”
Celebrini Is Focused to Seek Wisdom from Thornton
As Macklin Celebrini gears up for the 2024-25 season, he’s not only focused on making the roster but also on soaking up the wisdom of a true NHL legend. Living with Joe Thornton, a future Hall of Famer and one of the best passers in the game’s history, is an opportunity most young players could only dream of. Thornton brings more than just on-ice skills—he’s an intelligent veteran who knows how to keep things in perspective. His laid-back approach and understanding that hockey should be fun have kept him playing even in his later years.
If Celebrini can pick up Thornton’s playmaking skills and temperament, there’s no telling what kind of season he could have. Learning from someone who can enjoy the game while excelling at it could be the key to unlocking Celebrini’s full potential. After all, hockey is a game, and there’s no better person to learn how to enjoy it than Jumbo Joe himself.
