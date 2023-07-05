Sharks and Canucks Talking Big One-for-One Trade

In recent NHL trade news, discussions have emerged surrounding a potential trade between the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks involving defenseman Tyler Myers and winger Kevin Labanc. Initial reports by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, later cited by Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, shed light on the ongoing negotiations.

REPORT: Labanc for Myers Trade on the Table? https://t.co/vg4idemYl7 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 5, 2023

“My understanding was that the deal on the table was Tyler Myers straight up for Kevin Labanc,” Seravalli told Canucks Central on Monday. The Canucks currently have Labanc under contract with a one-year remaining at an average annual value (AAV) of $4.725 million, while Myers holds a one-year contract with an AAV of $6 million. This potential trade presents a cap savings of $1.275 million for the Canucks, a valuable opportunity for a franchise aiming to secure a playoff spot.

On the other hand, the Sharks have expressed interest in acquiring Labanc as they see him as a potentially valuable asset that could be flipped for a favorable return at the trade deadline.

Despite the buzz surrounding the possible trade, the deal has not reached fruition, leaving the Canucks feeling frustrated. “My understanding was that the Canucks were absolutely exasperated that this was on the table and sat out there for so long,” Seravalli said on Monday. Speculation has arisen that the Sharks may be strategically awaiting September 1st, when Myers is set to receive his $5 million signing bonus. By postponing the trade until after this date, the Sharks would be responsible for only $1 million of Myers’ remaining salary, while the full $6 million cap hit would still impact their salary cap for the current season.

Are the Sharks Waiting for the Karlsson Situation to Play Out?

As Lyle Richardson of Spector’s Hockey points out, another contributing factor to the delay could be the Sharks’ ongoing efforts to trade defenseman Erik Karlsson, which may be influencing their decision-making process. It would make sense that the Sharks wouldn’t want to take on additional salary if they feel they’re ultimately going to be forced to retain upwards of 40% on a Karlsson trade.

As the trade talks continue, fans and analysts alike eagerly await further developments and the resolution of this potential exchange between the Sharks and Canucks.

Next: Why Tyler Bertuzzi Choose the Maple Leafs: I Want to Win the Cup