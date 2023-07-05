In the realm of free agency, the Toronto Maple Leafs made notable signings, including Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, both on one-year deals. However, it seems that Domi is aiming for a longer tenure with the Leafs. Elliotte Friedman revealed on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that Domi has expressed his desire to stay in Toronto, emphasizing that he wants it to be his NHL home for the long haul. With his family history tied to the Leafs, Domi is committed to doing whatever it takes to remain a part of the team, and this one-year deal is just the tip of the iceberg for the forward if he has his way.

Friedman noted, “Domi wants this to be his NHL home for a long time. He wants to be a Leaf, he’s got the bloodlines to be a Leaf. He’ll do anything to stay a Leaf. He never wants to leave here.”

According to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets, the Maple Leafs engaged in discussions with Domi’s agent, Judd Moldaver, during the opening of the free agency market. They presented him with options for both one- and two-year contracts. Despite seeking stability after frequently switching teams in recent years, the opportunity to play for his hometown team and wear the same sweater as his father, Tie Domi, proved too enticing for Max Domi to pass up. In a symbolic gesture, Domi shared a childhood photo on Twitter with the caption “Home” upon the official announcement of his signing with the Leafs on Monday.

Will the Maple Leafs Want This to Be a Long-Term Thing?

With any free agent signing, even a one-year deal, the hope from the organization is that it works out so well that they have to make a decision about keeping the player. Anytime a player forces the team into a situation where they’re feeling forced to give an extension, even at a great number, that’s a good thing. It means the free agent did his job. That’s the hope here with Domi.

While Domi brings an impressive offensive game and undeniable passion, questions arise about his defensive capabilities. As pointed out by Sean Gentille of The Athletic, Domi’s defensive performance has been subpar throughout his career, with limited success in his own end. His shortcomings in this area have resulted in him playing for multiple teams, as coaches tend to favor players with more well-rounded skill sets. Despite these concerns, the Leafs have made the decision to bring Domi on board, fully aware of the defensive limitations he brings to the table.

Moving forward, the spotlight will be on the Leafs and their evaluation of Domi’s overall contribution to the team. While his offensive abilities are certainly valued, his defensive shortcomings may pose challenges. Nevertheless, the Leafs have placed their confidence in Domi’s potential and will work to maximize his strengths while addressing areas of improvement. Only time will tell how this signing will shape the team’s dynamics and ultimately contribute to their success on the ice.

