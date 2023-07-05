NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently shared a significant update on Vladimir Tarasenko’s situation. The star player now has new representation in JP Barry and Pat Brisson of CAA. Although no specific deal with any team is in place, this move marks a reset in the UFA process and questions about where he’ll wind up are everywhere.

Vladimir Tarasenko has new representation: JP Barry & Pat Brisson of CAA. What this means is no deal in place with any team, but process re-sets today. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 5, 2023

Larry Brooks reveals an interesting aspect of Tarasenko’s decision-making process. Despite receiving multiple offers from teams offering $5.5 to $6 million at varying contract lengths, Tarasenko turned them all down, including one from the Carolina Hurricanes. This decision to reject offers and subsequently change agents adds an intriguing twist to the ongoing Tarasenko sweepstakes.

According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, there are indications that Tarasenko is leaning towards signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes, potentially in the range of $3 to $4 million. However, no official agreement has been reached yet. Hiring new representation absolutely confirms nothing is done. Other teams are reportedly keeping an eye on the situation, hoping to persuade Tarasenko to sign with them instead.

Tarasenko may have faced unexpected challenges in the free agent market, particularly with the limited funds available in a place like Carolina where the team signed his good friend Dmitry Orlov to a $7.75 million deal over the next two years. This could have led, but was likely not exclusively related to, frustration regarding the lack of lucrative offers.

Andy Strickland further contributes to the discussion by suggesting that the potential signing of Tarasenko in Ottawa may have been placed on pause because of the issues in trading Alex DeBrincat. He notes that once DeBrincat is moved, potentially to the Detroit Red Wings, it could open the door for Tarasenko to join Ottawa.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun writes; “J.P. Barry and Pat Brisson, Tarasenko’s new representatives with @CAAHockey who were hired this morning, are reaching out to teams that were interested now. As @FriedgeHNIC noted this pushes any previous negotiations back to square one.”

As the Tarasenko saga continues to unfold, fans and analysts are eagerly watching for the next development in this intriguing storyline. The forward’s future destination remains uncertain, with various teams still vying for his services.

