NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently shared a significant update on Vladimir Tarasenko’s situation. The star player now has new representation in JP Barry and Pat Brisson of CAA. Although no specific deal with any team is in place, this move marks a reset in the UFA process and questions about where he’ll wind up are everywhere.
Larry Brooks reveals an interesting aspect of Tarasenko’s decision-making process. Despite receiving multiple offers from teams offering $5.5 to $6 million at varying contract lengths, Tarasenko turned them all down, including one from the Carolina Hurricanes. This decision to reject offers and subsequently change agents adds an intriguing twist to the ongoing Tarasenko sweepstakes.
According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, there are indications that Tarasenko is leaning towards signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes, potentially in the range of $3 to $4 million. However, no official agreement has been reached yet. Hiring new representation absolutely confirms nothing is done. Other teams are reportedly keeping an eye on the situation, hoping to persuade Tarasenko to sign with them instead.
Tarasenko may have faced unexpected challenges in the free agent market, particularly with the limited funds available in a place like Carolina where the team signed his good friend Dmitry Orlov to a $7.75 million deal over the next two years. This could have led, but was likely not exclusively related to, frustration regarding the lack of lucrative offers.
Andy Strickland further contributes to the discussion by suggesting that the potential signing of Tarasenko in Ottawa may have been placed on pause because of the issues in trading Alex DeBrincat. He notes that once DeBrincat is moved, potentially to the Detroit Red Wings, it could open the door for Tarasenko to join Ottawa.
Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun writes; “J.P. Barry and Pat Brisson, Tarasenko’s new representatives with @CAAHockey who were hired this morning, are reaching out to teams that were interested now. As @FriedgeHNIC noted this pushes any previous negotiations back to square one.”
As the Tarasenko saga continues to unfold, fans and analysts are eagerly watching for the next development in this intriguing storyline. The forward’s future destination remains uncertain, with various teams still vying for his services.
Next: Sharks and Canucks Talking Big One-for-One Trade
More News
-
Featured/ 2 hours ago
Max Domi Has Plans When It Comes to His Future with the Maple Leafs
Max Domi wants to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the long term,...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Sharks and Canucks Talking Big One-for-One Trade
The San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks have been working on one-for-one trade including...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Unwilling to Meet William Nylander Contract Demands [Report]
Contract negotiations between the Maple Leafs and William Nylander hit a roadblock as they...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Red Wings’ Filip Zadina Requested Trade, Waived for Future Move
The Detroit Red Wings have placed Filip Zadina on waivers, seeking a fresh start...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins Eyeing Mark Scheifele in Trade Talks to Fill Center Position
With potential retirements looming, the Bruins are actively exploring a trade for Winnipeg's Mark...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Tyler Bertuzzi Signs 1-Yr Deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs
Tyler Bertuzzi's one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs sparks intrigue in the NHL...
-
New York Islanders/ 4 days ago
New York Islanders Actively Pursuing Alex DeBrincat in Trade Talks
New York Islanders actively pursuing 25-year-old scorer Alex DeBrincat in potential trade deal.
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Panthers Trade Anthony Duclair to Sharks in Cap-Driven Deal
Florida Panthers trade Anthony Duclair to San Jose Sharks in a cap-driven move with...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 4 days ago
Red Wings Sign J.T. Compher to 5-Yr Contract, Bolster Defensive Stability
The Detroit Red Wings have secured J.T. Compher on a five-year contract, adding defensive...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Penguins Busy: Sign Jarry, Graves, Nedeljkovic & Acciari in Free Agency
The Pittsburgh Penguins secure goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenseman Ryan Graves with long-term contracts.