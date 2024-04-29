Brock Boeser scored all three goals in regulation for the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, including two in the final two minutes to tie the game 3-3 and send it to overtime. The Nashville Predators had the game in hand with fans giving them two standing ovations in the third for what looked like a Game 4 win. Vancouver pulled third-string goaltender Arturs Silovs and scored. They did it again and scored with seconds left.
It only took a couple of minutes in the first overtime to period to complete the comeback and completely silence those same fans who were stunned. Boeser was the hero in regulation and Elias Lindholm the hero in overtime. The Canucks now have a commanding 3-1 series lead and will go back to Vancouver in an attempt to close it out.
Colton Sissons had a chance to ice the game for the Predators with just under 2 minutes left in the third. He hit the post on a backhand shot that kept it 3-2 for Nashville. That opening was what the Canucks needed to make the improbable comeback.
JT Miller had three points in the comeback to go along with Boeser’s three goals. It will be interesting to see if this deflates the Predators. They were from seconds to tying the series and now are in the unenviable position of having to win three in a row. They’ll have to mount a come back of their own.
Arturs Silovs Gets the Win for Canucks
It was the first career NHL playoff win for Arturs Silovs. He was announced as the starter just hours before the game when it was learned that Casey DeSmith had suffered a minor injury that was enough to force him out of Game 4. The question now will be, if DeSmith is slightly less than 100%, do the Canucks run it back with Silovs again? He certainly played well enough to earn consideration.
Silovs made 27 saves on 30 shots against.
Next: Jack Campbell Returns to the Edmonton Oilers for NHL Playoffs
More News
-
NHL News/ 47 mins ago
Boeser, Lindholm Heroes as Canucks Come Back to Win Game 4
The Vancouver Canucks win Game 4 versus the Nashville Predators in an incredible comeback...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
McDavid and Draisaitl: A Modern-Day NHL Playoffs Dominant Duo
Over 52 playoff games Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl become two and three for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Fans Freaking Out Over Oilers and McDavid Scheduling Mess
The Edmonton Oilers have the best player in the world with the league's most...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Pitchforks Are Out For Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner
Mitch Marner got an earful from teammates and is taking the blame for a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 24 hours ago
Struggles Continue for Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau
Jonathan Huberdeau's struggles have continued ever since arriving in Calgary. When will the Flames...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Was Pulling Ilya Sorokin the Right Call by Patrick Roy?
Did Patrick Roy make the right decision last night? Or should he have stuck...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Country Music Star Signs Petition to Dump Him as Oilers Anthem Singer
Trying to explain a loss, an Edmonton-based radio station started a petition to remove...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Homegrown Alex Vlasic Signs a Big Contract with the Blackhawks
Homegrown Chicago native, NHL defenseman Alex Vlasic has signed a big contract with the...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 4 days ago
Patrick Kane Sends Note to Red Wings Fans Hinting at Future
Patrick Kane sent a note to Detroit Red Wings fans on Wednesday, which might...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Insider Says Maple Leafs Refuting Nasty William Nylander Rumor
Elliotte Friedman was asked about a wild rumor explaining William Nylander out of the...