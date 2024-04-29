Boeser, Lindholm Heroes as Canucks Come Back to Win Game 4

Brock Boeser scored all three goals in regulation for the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, including two in the final two minutes to tie the game 3-3 and send it to overtime. The Nashville Predators had the game in hand with fans giving them two standing ovations in the third for what looked like a Game 4 win. Vancouver pulled third-string goaltender Arturs Silovs and scored. They did it again and scored with seconds left.

It only took a couple of minutes in the first overtime to period to complete the comeback and completely silence those same fans who were stunned. Boeser was the hero in regulation and Elias Lindholm the hero in overtime. The Canucks now have a commanding 3-1 series lead and will go back to Vancouver in an attempt to close it out.

23 COMING UP CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/72VbiOS07r — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 29, 2024

Colton Sissons had a chance to ice the game for the Predators with just under 2 minutes left in the third. He hit the post on a backhand shot that kept it 3-2 for Nashville. That opening was what the Canucks needed to make the improbable comeback.

JT Miller had three points in the comeback to go along with Boeser’s three goals. It will be interesting to see if this deflates the Predators. They were from seconds to tying the series and now are in the unenviable position of having to win three in a row. They’ll have to mount a come back of their own.

Elias Lindholm OT winner Canucks

Arturs Silovs Gets the Win for Canucks

It was the first career NHL playoff win for Arturs Silovs. He was announced as the starter just hours before the game when it was learned that Casey DeSmith had suffered a minor injury that was enough to force him out of Game 4. The question now will be, if DeSmith is slightly less than 100%, do the Canucks run it back with Silovs again? He certainly played well enough to earn consideration.

Silovs made 27 saves on 30 shots against.

