Markstrom Hints He Won’t Block Flames Attempt to Trade Him

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom has a no-move clause in his deal, meaning he has a lot of say about where he ends up if the organization is open to the idea of trading him. And, while he might use that leverage to control where he goes, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to stop the Flames from trying to trade him altogether.
In a recent interview, Markstrom seems to be hinting that he wouldn’t block the attempts of the Flames to trade him if that’s what they feel is best for the organization. A group that is likely selling at this season’s deadline, the names in the rumor mill are Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin more than any others, but Markstrom’s name might be a possibility.
He stated:
“It’s up to Calgary, what they want to do. That’s what it comes down to. I don’t control it. Whatever direction they want to go, and what they want to do, I’m not going to force anything.”
Markstrom Isn’t Asking for a Trade Either
Markstrom also noted, “I’m not going to go up and meet and ask for a trade either. I’m here to play, I’m enjoying every day and we’ve got a great group.” So, as much as the Flames might be looking to make changes and Markstrom may be among them, the netminder isn’t looking to leave or bail on the team. Markstrom wants to do his job.
Things are changing in Calgary and he’s aware of it. That might explain why he is so open-minded to a move. His best friend Elias Lindholm was traded last week and it looks like the team is dumping two more strong players from their blue line. The writing is on the wall. Markstrom might just be getting out ahead of things by publicly stating he’s open to talking.
He’s got two more seasons on his current deal at $6 million per season. Whether a team wants to take that on or not isn’t clear.
MoxNix
February 9, 2024 at 1:48 pm
That’s great news, let the bidding begin!