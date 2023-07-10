DeBrincat Throws Shade at Senators Regarding Extension Talks

In a significant move, the Ottawa Senators traded forward Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. The decision came after the Senators were unable to secure a long-term deal with the talented 25-year-old, prompting General Manager Pierre Dorion to send him to his hometown team. DeBrincat wasted no time and immediately signed a four-year contract worth $7.85 million per season.

Speaking to Detroit reporters this morning, Alex DeBrincat said he had no intention of signing in Ottawa. "We spent a year there and we just didn't really have enough time to think about signing long-term there. I think there were probably better fits out there for me." #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) July 10, 2023

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun tweeted, “Speaking to Detroit reporters this morning, Alex DeBrincat said he had no intention of signing in Ottawa. “We spent a year there and we just didn’t really have enough time to think about signing long-term there. I think there were probably better fits out there for me.” Essentially, DeBrincat appears to be saying that he was never going to stay in Ottawa and that most other teams were better alternatives… Ouch. “They made decision to try to get something for me and avoid me walking for free next year. Once I said that I think the writing was on the wall and they were ready to move me,’ said DeBrincat.

Garrioch added in a recent article:

Those trying to carry a certain narrative will tell you DeBrincat “never asked for a trade,” which is true, but he may as well have asked general manager Pierre Dorion for a change once the 25-year-old turned down the club’s offer to sit down to discuss an eight-year contract extension last month.

He goes on to say that, according to sources, DeBrincat expressed dissatisfaction with his second-line role behind Brady Tkachuk on the Senators and believed there would be no chance to move up the depth chart.

It was a tough position for the Senators to be in because they added the player last summer with the hopes he would be a huge difference-maker for them in terms of the club’s playoff potential. It didn’t pan out that way as DeBrincat had a bit of a down year and the Senators missed the post-season. Ottawa felt DeBrincat was still a player of value and they wanted to retain him, but it sounds like the forward was never open to giving the Sens a legit shot. As a result, he turned down an eight-year deal worth significantly more in Ottawa to play in Detroit for less time and money.

In exchange for DeBrincat, the Senators received winger Dominik Kubalik, prospect defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round draft pick, and Detroit’s 2024 fourth-round selection. Ottawa saw this trade as an opportunity to maximize their return for DeBrincat, even though the debate is still out on whether or not they were able to do so.

The Senators Couldn’t Let DeBrincat Walk Away

General Manager Dorion was determined not to let DeBrincat walk away as an unrestricted free agent next summer or wait until the trade deadline in March to deal him. The trade allows Ottawa to address its immediate needs while adding promising assets to its roster.

The situation took a turn when DeBrincat’s camp realized that no team was willing to offer an eight-year contract, forcing a shift in their narrative. It was a situation that probably could and should have played out different, but with DeBrincat’s departure, both the Senators and the Red Wings hope that this move will benefit their respective teams moving forward.

