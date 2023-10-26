Senators’ Shane Pinto Suspended 41 Games Over NHL Gambling

In a twist no one likely saw coming, Shane Pinto, the talented 22-year-old player for the Ottawa Senators, has been suspended for 41 games after violating NHL gambling rules, as confirmed by multiple sources, including Sportsnet, TSN, and The Athletic. Pinto may likely have to sign his qualifying offer of $874,125 to avoid missing the entire season.

** Update: As per Pierre LeBrun: “Pinto’s suspension is retro-active to the Senators’ first game of the season. I don’t believe he would sign with the team now until he has served his suspension in January. The Dec. 1 RFA signing deadline doesn’t apply to him because he’s not Group 2 (can’t sign an offer sheet).”

Pinto, who is currently an unsigned restricted free agent, has not yet played a game for the Senators this season. Despite his absence from the ice, he had been diligently training on his own in Ottawa earlier this month while awaiting a new contract.

Pinto’s suspension comes at a critical juncture. As an RFA, he needed to be under contract by December 1st to be eligible to play in the upcoming 2023-24 season. This suspension further complicates matters because suspended players still count against their teams’ salary caps. Frank Seravalli writes, “If the Pinto suspension doesn’t begin until he signs a contract, #Sens will be in a pickle. Typically, teams have to carry the full cap hit of a suspended player. There have been some limited exceptions. Cap space has already been an issue in Ottawa this season.”

However, because this is an off-ice suspension, Pinto’s contract would then not count against the cap until he’s reinstated. Elliotte Friedman writes, “Told Pinto’s suspension officially begins with Game 1 of Ottawa’s season, and is not dependent on him signing a contract.”

Mike Stephens writes, “Sources indicate to @TheHockeyNews that the Senators have rescinded all contract offers to Shane Pinto amid this suspension.”

What Did Shane Pinto Do?

The suspension stems from Pinto’s involvement in activities related to sports wagering, a direct violation of Exhibit 14.2 of the NHL’s collective-bargaining agreement, which expressly prohibits gambling on any NHL game. It is worth noting that the league did not accuse Pinto of wagering on NHL games specifically; the exact nature of his actions remains unknown at this time.

Pinto’s suspension raises questions about the implementation of NHL’s strict gambling rules and the consequences faced by players who breach them. Fans and analysts alike are left in suspense, waiting for further details to unfold about this unexpected development in the young player’s career.

