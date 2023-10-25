Brady Tkachuk Avoids Further Suspension Via NHL Loophole

There is good news for fans of the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Forward Brady Tkachuk has dodged a suspension despite receiving an instigator penalty in the dying moments of a game against the Buffalo Sabres. The NHL has ruled that he’s eligible to play, despite the letter of law being that he was to serve an additional game for instigating a fight in the final minutes of their contest against the Buffalo Sabres.
As per the NHL rulebook, specifically rule 46.21, Tkachuk was slated to be suspended for one game due to his instigator penalty within the last 5 minutes of regulation. Additionally, Head Coach D.J. Smith was expected to face a $10,000 fine in this matter. But, the NHL has the ability to overrule that clause, which they did.
The league took a closer look at the incident, considering the context and intensity of the altercation. Pierre LeBrun took to Twitter to clarify the situation, stating that while Tkachuk initially faced an automatic one-game suspension, the league reviewed the fight. If the altercation appeared more impulsive and not intended as a message or predatory move, the suspension could be rescinded. He wrote that the league can “rescind the suspension if it feels the fight was more heat of the moment and not message-sending or predatory, etc.”
This nuanced evaluation led the NHL to make the decision to revoke the one-game suspension for Tkachuk.
Bullet Dodged By the Senators
The Senators and their fans can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that Tkachuk will be available for upcoming games. This incident serves as a reminder of the league’s careful consideration of the circumstances surrounding penalties, ensuring that the punishment fits the context of the on-ice actions.
The Senators can now focus on their future games with their full lineup intact, thanks to the league’s discerning approach to the situation.
