The Washington Capitals have been synonymous with their superstar Alex Ovechkin for almost two decades. The Russian sniper is not only the franchise’s all-time leading scorer but also one of the greatest goal-scorers in NHL history. However, as Ovechkin’s career moves toward its last stages, questions about the Capitals’ future without him are starting to arise.

While many fans and hockey pundits have wondered what life after Ovechkin might look like, one NHL insider suggests the Capitals should formulate a plan. Though the thought of the Capitals without Ovechkin might be unsettling for some, it appears that the team might be subtly preparing for such a transition. What they may try to do could surprise people.

The Capitals Unique Double Challenge

The Capitals unique challenge is working to balance their immediate desires with their long-term goals. Their immediate wish is to help Ovechkin beat Wayne Gretzky’s record for most goals scored during an NHL career. Their long-term goal is to prepare for the future and build a winning team after Ovechkin leaves.

At the center of this complex challenge is Ovechkin’s relentless pursuit of the all-time goal record, currently held by The Great One. Right now, Ovechkin has scored 824 goals. Gretzky’s record is 894. That’s a difference of 70 goals. While it can’t happen this season, it could happen is Ovechkin scores 35 more this season and 35 next season. Despite a slow start for Ovie, it’s that doable.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski Thinks Capitals Can Do Two Things At Once

NHL insider Greg Wyshynski recently discussed the Capitals’ delicate situation on the Jeff Marek Show, which is seen in the video below. While Ovechkin’s quest for the record is a remarkable achievement, it raises questions about how the team can maintain its competitiveness while aiding Ovechkin’s record-breaking journey.

The Capitals’ current roster appears to be designed to help Ovechkin achieve his goal of breaking Gretzky’s record. They’ve brought back familiar faces and key players, all in an effort to continue their quest for Ovechkin’s personal success. This approach makes sense, given Ovechkin’s immense contributions to the franchise.

At the same time, it would be nice to make the playoffs. Or, would it?

How Promoting Ovechkin’s Quest and the Capitals Future Can Work Together

Wyshynski raises a thought-provoking scenario. What if the best course of action for the Capitals is not to focus on playoff contention this season? Instead, what if the best course of action is to aim for a less successful campaign? In his view, a subpar season might be the ideal path to securing a high draft pick. And, a high draft pick would ultimately enhance the team’s long-term goals.

As Wyshynski explains, landing one of the top three picks in the draft could be a key to successfully transitioning to life after Ovechkin. It would allow the Capitals to secure a young, promising talent who can play a pivotal role in the post-Ovechkin era.

Right Now It’s About Ovechkin, But The Future Matters

The current direction of the Capitals is unmistakably centered around servicing Ovechkin’s record-chasing endeavor. However, once Ovechkin’s career eventually comes to a close, what does the team do? Without a plan, the franchise might find itself at a crossroads.

By allowing Ovechkin to fire away, regardless of wins and losses, the organization might put itself in a position to secure a high draft pick this season. If so, they could lay a foundation for a more promising future.

Wyshynski’s perspective is logical. It offers a unique and forward-thinking approach where the Capitals’ can have their cake and eat it too. Right now, clearly Ovechkin’s legacy is the highest priority. However, always looming in the horizon is what happens when Ovechkin is gone.

It’s important for the Capitals to consider what comes next. By embracing both Ovechkin and a subpar season, there’s a chance the team could gain a high draft choice. If that potential occurs, they can help ensure that life after Ovechkin holds promise and direction, rather than uncertainty.

It’s an interesting logic, but it might work.

