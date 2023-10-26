Shane Pinto Issues Statement Following NHL Gambling Suspension

Following news that Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto was being suspended for 41 games following a violation of NHL rules on gambling, there is all sorts of talk about what this exactly means for the player, the Senators organization and how his contract will work.

It is believed his suspension will begin retroactive of the first game of the season and it is also believed that it will not be required that he sign a contract before being eligible to play once the suspension has ended. That said, Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the Senators had learned of an investigation into Pinto’s gambling and kept things quiet. They did not hold it against him during negotiations and his leaving Ottawa to “train” away from the team was more the club’s way of trying to quiet things down and not let the news go public.

It is said that Pinto greatly appreciated that. Friedman also wondered if there’s a potential issue now between the team and the player and if he’ll need to do some serious work to mend that relationship, or if a trade will potentially be discussed.

Sources at Daily Faceoff have revealed that the league’s inquiry focused on a comprehensive examination of gambling associates, uncovering a link between Pinto and a third-party bettor.

In the meantime, as per the Senators’ official website, both sides have issued statements:

Statement from the Ottawa Senators

“We were made aware of the National Hockey League investigation into this matter and additional information was made available to the club upon the completion of the league’s investigation yesterday.

Shane is a valued member of our hockey club; an engaging, intelligent young man who made poor decisions that have resulted in a suspension by the National Hockey League. We know he is remorseful for his mistakes.

Statement from Shane Pinto

“I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family. I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team.”

